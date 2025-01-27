Yankees add top shortstop international prospect, betting big on the future

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have just added a highly-touted international prospect to their infield ranks this winter.

Yankees sign 16-year-old phenom this offseason

Per SNY’s Tom Hanslin, the Yankees brought on 16-year-old shortstop Manny Cedeno to a lucrative deal:

“The Yankees have added a highly-touted international prospect to their farm system, as Bed Badler of Baseball America reports that the team signed 16-year-old Dominican shortstop Manny Cedeño to a contract on Friday that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus,” Hanslin wrote.

Cedeno has the raw tools to be special for the Yankees

Cedeno is the No. 11 ranked international prospect according to Milb.com. The Dominican shortstop is described as having the ability to excellently use his bat speed, showcase his power at the plate, and shift his balance. In the infield, Cedeno is also touted for his fluidity and consistency in making plays between second and third base.

New York currently has former 2023 Gold Glove Award winner Anthony Volpe as their starting shortstop. The Yankees also have Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera that they can deploy at the position. However, Cedeno will likely be brought up in the Yankees’ farming ranks until he is called up to the big leagues.