Yankees’ young catcher could take enough massive step forward in 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees‘ rookie catcher Austin Wells turned heads in 2024, earning the runner-up moniker for AL Rookie of the Year, stealing the starting catcher role from veteran Jose Trevino after an injury in spring training.

At just 25 years old, Wells showcased his offensive potential across 115 games, slashing .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a 105 wRC+. While those numbers don’t scream stardom, they hint at a young player brimming with upside. His left-handed swing at Yankee Stadium could turn into a major weapon, especially if he refines his contact skills.

Wells is projected to be 7% above league average offensively in 2025, with 16 home runs forecasted. However, it’s not hard to imagine him surpassing those numbers. With Yankee Stadium’s short right field, Wells’ power profile suggests he could push 20-plus home runs annually. Improving his pitch recognition and plate discipline would likely elevate his batting average and slugging percentage, helping him unlock even more of his offensive potential.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Foundation Behind the Plate

What sets Wells apart isn’t just his bat—it’s his glove. Already regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, Wells ranked third in catcher framing runs and 14th in strike rate in 2024. His ability to steal strikes for his pitchers gives him immense value, especially with the Yankees relying heavily on their elite rotation to carry them through the postseason.

While there’s room for growth in his defensive game, particularly in terms of consistency, Wells is already well above average in the league. His steady presence behind the plate allowed the Yankees to trade from their surplus of catching talent, moving prospect Agustin Ramirez to acquire Jazz Chisholm at the 2024 trade deadline.

Unlocking the Power Potential

Wells’ offensive game is still developing, but the pieces are there for him to take another massive step forward in 2025. Last season, he ranked in the 42nd percentile in hard-hit rate and 60th percentile in barrel rate, suggesting that while his power flashes at times, it’s not yet consistent. Refining his swing mechanics and improving his ability to recognize pitches early could allow Wells to tap into his raw power more frequently.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Yankee Stadium’s dimensions also work in his favor. Wells’ left-handed bat is tailor-made for the short porch in right field, and as he grows more comfortable against major league pitching, his slugging potential will become even more apparent.

A Rising Star

The Yankees might have a gem in Wells. His steady improvements both offensively and defensively have put him on a trajectory to become one of the best young catchers in the game. With his ceiling yet to be reached, Wells’ 2025 season could serve as a pivotal year—not just for him, but for the Yankees’ long-term success.