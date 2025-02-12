Yankees’ ace in a ‘really good spot’ coming off injury-riddled season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole’s 2024 season was defined by an unfortunate setback before it even began. A flexor strain in his throwing elbow during the Yankees’ spring training ramp up forced him to miss a significant chunk of the year, limiting him to just 95 innings—less than half his total from the previous season.

Despite that, he still managed a 3.41 ERA, 9.38 strikeouts per nine, a 76.8% left-on-base rate, and a 38.7% ground ball rate. Now, with a full offseason of preparation, Cole is feeling as good as he has in years, setting the stage for what could be a return to Cy Young form.

A Head Start on the Offseason Program

Cole mentioned Wednesday that he started his throwing program earlier this winter compared to previous offseasons. Given his history of durability, that extra time to build up his arm strength could make all the difference in avoiding any lingering effects from last year’s injury. He described himself as being “in a really good spot” physically, a reassuring statement for a Yankees team that needs him leading a rotation stacked with talent.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Key Piece to a Dominant Rotation

With the addition of Max Fried, the Yankees have built a rotation that could be among the best in baseball. If Cole returns to his usual workhorse status, the Yankees will have two elite arms at the top of their rotation, a combination that becomes even more valuable in the postseason.

Despite missing time in 2024, Cole still showed flashes of his dominance. Now, with a clean bill of health and an earlier start to his preparation, there’s reason to believe he can reclaim his place as one of the league’s premier starters.

Cy Young Potential Remains

At 34, Cole still has plenty left in the tank. His ability to dominate hitters with an electric fastball and sharp breaking stuff hasn’t faded, and if he remains healthy, he has all the tools to contend for another Cy Young Award. The Yankees are banking on him returning to form, and if he does, their rotation won’t just be good—it will be one of the most feared in baseball.