Yankees made an ‘excellent’ $218 million investment

The Yankees had a decision to make this offseason—pay a historic price to retain Juan Soto or allocate their resources differently. They chose the latter, spreading over $250 million across multiple acquisitions, with the biggest chunk of that going to left-handed ace Max Fried.

Instead of banking on an overpowering offense, the Yankees have doubled down on elite pitching, aiming to dominate with run prevention.

Gerrit Cole Praises the Addition of Max Fried

When asked about Fried’s arrival, Gerrit Cole didn’t hesitate, calling the move “excellent.” And it’s easy to see why. Fried, 31, has been one of baseball’s premier left-handed starters, thriving in Atlanta with his ability to generate weak contact and induce ground balls.

Last season, he tossed 174.1 innings, posting a 3.25 ERA, 8.57 strikeouts per nine, a 72.5% left-on-base rate, and an elite 58.8% ground-ball rate. His ability to keep the ball on the ground is precisely what the Yankees were looking for, especially after moving on from Gleyber Torres, whose defensive inconsistencies no longer fit their blueprint.

Building a Postseason-Ready Rotation

Adding Fried to a rotation already headlined by Cole gives the Yankees a one-two punch that is built for October. In recent years, the Yankees have fallen short in the playoffs because they lacked reliable pitching depth beyond their ace. Now, with Fried alongside Cole, the Yankees have a duo capable of shutting down even the most explosive offenses.

A Shift in Strategy for 2025

While losing Soto undeniably weakens the lineup, the Yankees are betting that run prevention will be the key to success. The American League isn’t as stacked as its National League counterpart, but if the Yankees reach the World Series, they’ll need elite pitching to compete with the powerhouses on the other side.

By pivoting away from Soto and investing in Fried, the Yankees have built a team that can thrive in high-stakes matchups where every run matters.