Yankees: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto take home prestigious hitting award

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Awards season is officially upon us. On Monday, we learned that four members of the New York Yankees (well, three players and current free agent Juan Soto) will be competing for two major recognitions: AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP (Austin Wells and Luis Gil for the former; Aaron Judge and Soto for the latter).

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge bring home some hardware

The league announced the winners of the Silver Slugger Awards on Tuesday, and two Yankees stars are amongst them. Yes, you guessed them: Judge and Soto.

It’s Soto’s fifth career Silver Slugger hardware and first in the American League. The ‘generational’ is in line for a contract in excess of $600 million after hitting .288/.419/.569 with a .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 31 doubles, 109 RBI, 128 runs scored, and 129 walks.

The Yankees got some incredible production from their pair of sluggers

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

His first and only season (so far) with the Yankees was a resounding success, and he also took over the team in the postseason with some incredibly clutch hits, plays, and home runs. MLB fans are paying close attention to his next destination, as he has narrowed his options considerably by now.

Judge, the favorite to lift the AL MVP for the second time in his career, is also taking home his fourth Silver Slugger after another incredible campaign. The Yankees captain hit .322/.458/.701 with 144 RBI, 58 homers, a 1.159 OPS, and 122 runs scored.

The award, in both cases, was widely expected after watching both stars dominate day in and day out during the regular season. The two winners from the Yankees are living two completely different realities, though.

Judge, with his future set, is surely disappointed about the World Series defeat and eager to get his rest and then try again next year; while Soto is deciding his next destination among multiple options and trying to pick the best for himself and his family.

They do have many things in common, though: both are incredibly talented hitters and this award is the perfect proof that they were among the very best offensive players in their league.