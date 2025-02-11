Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws interesting wrench into Jasson Dominguez plans

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez is one of the Yankees‘ most exciting young players, but that doesn’t mean he’s being handed a starting job for the 2025 season.

Manager Aaron Boone made it clear on Tuesday that while he’d “like to see” Dominguez start in left field, the 22-year-old has to go out and earn it in spring training. It’s not so much a challenge as it is a way to keep him focused, ensuring he doesn’t take his role for granted before proving himself on the field.

Dominguez Still Needs to Prove He’s Ready

While the expectation remains that Dominguez will be part of the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup, Boone is being careful with his words. He’s setting a tone early—nothing is guaranteed, and the Yankees want their young talent to prove they belong before simply slotting them into everyday roles.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dominguez showcased his potential last year before injuries disrupted his progress. In Triple-A, he hit .309/.368/.480 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a 121 wRC+ over 44 games. He also had a brief taste of the majors in 2023, hitting four homers in just eight games, flashing his ability to make an immediate impact. His 2024 stint was less impactful, but he also experienced sporadic playing time.

A Key Piece of the Yankees’ Future

Despite Boone’s measured approach, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Dominguez isn’t playing every day. His raw power, speed, and athleticism make him a natural fit in the Yankees’ outfield, and his switch-hitting bat brings added versatility to the lineup. While there may be some growing pains, the Yankees are clearly invested in Dominguez becoming a long-term cornerstone.

Boone’s comments seem more about motivation than uncertainty. The Yankees have spoken highly of Dominguez all offseason, and the expectation is that he’ll emerge as a key contributor. But spring training is about competition, and the young outfielder still has to show he’s ready to seize the moment.