Yankees: Aaron Boone isn’t shy about his belief in Anthony Volpe’s ceiling

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There’s something magical about a hometown kid suiting up for the New York Yankees. It tugs at the heart, like a childhood dream coming alive on the biggest stage.

That’s Anthony Volpe—a Jersey native who grew up idolizing the Yankees and now finds himself manning shortstop at Yankee Stadium.

His rise isn’t just a tale of talent. It’s grit, transformation, and the quiet belief that something great is brewing.

In 2021, Volpe wasn’t just “good” in the minors—he was electric. After using the pandemic break to overhaul his swing and reshape his body, he returned to the field like a man possessed.

Single-A and High-A pitchers didn’t stand a chance. He was dynamic, surgical with his swing, and suddenly, the name “Volpe” was on the lips of every scout in the organization.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Grinding through the gauntlet: The early years in the majors

But fairytales rarely glide in a straight line. Volpe’s jump to the big leagues in 2023 came with a spotlight that burned as hot as July in the Bronx.

He beat out more seasoned competition to win the starting shortstop job—an underdog victory that made Yankees fans beam. Still, the learning curve hit him hard.

His rookie year offensive numbers left much to be desired. An 82 wRC+ in 2023 and a modest bump to 86 in 2024 kept questions alive.

Was he truly the future of the franchise? Could his minor league fire translate into major league production?

Yet, Volpe’s impact didn’t disappear in the box score. He flashed elite defense and ran the bases like a veteran. These qualities made him more than a placeholder—he was a foundational piece, even if the bat lagged behind.

Signs of a breakout: The 2025 version of Volpe

Now in 2025, the tide may be turning. Volpe is finally hitting like the player Yankees fans had hoped to see. A 112 wRC+ might not scream “superstar,” but it’s a giant leap from where he began.

His .745 OPS stands as a career-best mark, and perhaps more importantly, it feels sustainable.

He’s already launched six homers, swiped seven bags, and his walk rate has climbed to a career-high 10.9 percent. These aren’t just empty stats—they’re signs of growth, of plate discipline, of a hitter finding his rhythm.

Like a sculptor chipping away at stone, Volpe’s game is starting to reveal its truest form.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still more in the tank? Boone certainly thinks so

Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t been shy about his belief in Volpe’s ceiling. “He’s been very productive,” Boone told reporters before the Rangers series.

“But I also think there’s a lot more in there.” That’s not lip service—it’s the echo of what scouts saw years ago, what fans are beginning to see now.

Aaron Boone talks about Anthony Volpe's season at the plate: pic.twitter.com/T6ckX5DVWW — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 20, 2025

Baseball, like life, is rarely linear. Think of Volpe’s career like a rising tide—slow to build, powerful once it arrives.

He’s already on pace to break the 4.0 WAR threshold, which is usually the dividing line between good players and stars. If that’s just the beginning, then the Yankees might finally have their long-term answer at shortstop.

The kid from Jersey still has more to show us. And if you squint just right, you can see the stardom waiting to surface.

