Yankees manager doesn’t hide excitement about key slugger’s jaw-dropping turnaround

There’s a beautiful kind of redemption that happens in baseball — a story where patience, perseverance, and talent finally collide.

For Cody Bellinger, his early season struggles felt like a familiar echo of darker days. New York Yankees fans, wide-eyed with early hope, watched that optimism start to flicker.

The first few weeks weren’t kind. Bellinger stumbled out of the gate with a brutal .164/.213/.288 slash line through April 22, looking more like his 2021-22 self than the MVP-caliber hitter the Yankees hoped for.

Some wrote him off. Whispers of doubt started swirling in postgame discussions and fan forums. But beneath the surface, the Yankees held firm.

In baseball, sometimes a player just needs one click — one adjustment — and suddenly, the game slows down again.

A monster turnaround

Since April 23, Bellinger has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the American League. It’s not hyperbole — it’s in the numbers.

He’s slashing .338/.426/.613 with seven doubles, five home runs, and a jaw-dropping 194 wRC+ in 94 plate appearances.

That’s not just a rebound. That’s a statement. A player once teetering on irrelevance is now commanding at-bats with confidence and power.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone summed it up best: “Really been exciting the way he’s performed here, especially these last couple weeks.”

It’s more than just a hot streak. Bellinger is tracking pitches better, laying off the breaking balls in the dirt, and punishing mistakes.

More than Soto replacements: How the Yankees built a complete roster

Let’s face it — Juan Soto isn’t wearing pinstripes, and for a while, that stung. The superstar slugger seemed like the perfect fit.

But when it became clear Soto wasn’t coming, the Yankees didn’t panic. They pivoted — decisively and smartly.

They landed Paul Goldschmidt to bolster the infield, added Devin Williams to fortify the bullpen, and grabbed Max Fried to deepen the rotation.

And then there was Bellinger. Not the flashiest name in that group, but now possibly the most valuable so far.

He doesn’t need to be Soto. He just has to be himself — a comfortably above-average bat with Gold Glove-caliber defense and playoff experience.

So far this season, he’s slashing .258/.331/.458 with seven homers, 28 RBIs, four steals, and a 122 wRC+. That’s more than good enough.

The emotional rollercoaster of fan patience — and the reward at the end

Being a fan of this sport means investing in uncertainty. Every at-bat is a hope. Every slump is a heartbreak.

Watching Bellinger’s turnaround has been like watching a wilted flower bloom under the Bronx lights. You know the talent is there — it just needed nurturing.

The analogy feels fitting: Bellinger was like an old vinyl record dusted off from a forgotten shelf — scratched, weathered, but full of soul.

And when the needle dropped again this season, the sound was smooth, vintage, and better than anyone remembered.

Now, Yankees fans are singing a new tune — and it’s got Bellinger right in the chorus.

Why Bellinger matters now more than ever

The Yankees don’t need Bellinger to carry the lineup. But having him perform like this changes everything.

He stretches the lineup. He brings balance to the left side. He puts pressure on pitchers who already have to deal with Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and others.

More importantly, he brings postseason pedigree, a quiet swagger, and the kind of experience that can anchor a clubhouse during long summer stretches.

This version of Cody Bellinger — locked in, confident, and producing — might be one of the best stories of the Yankees’ 2025 campaign.

And it’s one that’s still unfolding — chapter by chapter, swing by swing, right in front of our eyes.

