Yankees’ brilliant pivot may have saved them from a disastrous contract

Sometimes, the best deals are the ones you don’t make — and the New York Yankees might’ve just proven that in real time.

All winter, the conversation in the Bronx revolved around Juan Soto: would the Yankees shell out the bag to keep him long-term, or let him walk?

When he signed a jaw-dropping 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, many felt the Yankees missed out on a generational talent.

But just a few months into the season, that narrative is starting to turn.

A colossal contract with massive risk

Let’s not get it twisted — Soto is still an elite hitter. His numbers are impressive even during what’s considered a slow start.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He’s hitting .246/.376/.439 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, a 17.6% walk rate, and a 132 wRC+.

That’s 32% above league average production. But it’s also not $51 million-per-season production, especially when you consider the structure of his deal.

Soto can opt out after 2029, but the Mets have a clause that lets them void that opt-out by tacking on an extra $40 million. If he stays, the deal balloons to over $800 million.

The Mets essentially bought a potential Hall of Famer for life — or a massive anchor contract if things go sideways.

The Yankees’ pivot looks like a blueprint

Instead of locking into one player, the Yankees spread that money across multiple needs — and it’s paying off.

Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams are making a combined $45 million this year, and each one is delivering value in their own way.

Fried has been nearly untouchable.

With a 1.29 ERA over 62.2 innings, he’s been the best left-handed starter in baseball. That kind of performance has anchored a rotation missing its ace in Gerrit Cole.

Bellinger, after a slow start, is heating up fast. He’s slashing .258/.331/.458 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+.

He’s not Soto, but he’s giving the Yankees above-average production with defensive versatility.

Devin Williams started poorly, but he’s strung together five consecutive scoreless outings and is looking more like the elite closer the Yankees hoped they were getting.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yankees now have something the Mets don’t — balance

The beauty of the Yankees’ approach isn’t just in the numbers. It’s the flexibility it offers.

They’ve built a deeper, more balanced roster — one that doesn’t rely on a single bat to carry the offense. And they didn’t just fill holes with mid-tier talent — they added high-end performers who are showing up in big moments.

While the Mets are left hoping Soto rediscovers his spark, the Yankees are thriving without him — and outplaying their crosstown rivals head-to-head.

Trouble brewing across town?

Reports have begun surfacing about Soto’s body language and commitment level, especially after a poor showing against the Yankees. He looked disconnected in Monday’s game against the Red Sox, and the media chatter has intensified.

It could just be a blip. It could be early-season frustration. But it’s exactly the kind of attention you don’t want on the heels of a $765 million investment.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are soaring — quietly, efficiently, and without the weight of a record-setting contract dragging them down.