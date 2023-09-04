Yankees’ Aaron Boone has careful words after Steinbrenner warning

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, New York Yankees‘ owner Hal Steinbrenner expressed his palpable disappointment over the team’s lackluster 2023 performance. He signaled a comprehensive internal review that might even involve external consultants, focusing on various aspects, including the much-discussed analytics department.

Hal Steinbrenner’s Reality Check: “Unacceptable” 2023 Season

In an interview with the Associated Press, Steinbrenner minced no words about his dissatisfaction with the 2023 season.

“We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing. We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversions with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable,” he told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Aaron Boone Weighs In: The Yankees Need Oversight

When NJ Advance Media questioned Yankees manager Aaron Boone about Steinbrenner’s comments, he trod carefully but aligned himself with the owner’s sentiment.

“I think it’s something where they’re looking at everything,” Boone said. “I think it’s something that we’ve wanted to do for years. There’s a lot that goes into going in and breaking down every department. I think it’s more oversight into everything we’re doing. We’re always trying to find that higher ground in everything we do, I think it’s a great thing.”

The Uncertain Future of Analytics in Yankees’ Strategy

The methods chosen for this evaluation could have implications for Boone and perhaps even general manager Brian Cashman. While it seems unlikely that either will part ways with the organization, it’s not entirely off the table. Boone himself welcomes an evaluation of all departments, including analytics, whether by current staff or external consultants. The team’s perceived over-reliance on analytics has been cited as a factor affecting both the organizational strategy and their standings.

Roster Decisions Under Scrutiny: Too Little, Too Late?

Critics and fans alike point out that many of the Yankees’ woes this season are self-inflicted. They argue that the team stuck with an aging, uninspiring roster for too long when youthful talent was readily available in the minor leagues. Since promoting young talents like Jasson Domínguez, Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, and Austin Wells, the Yankees have seen an uptick in performance, winning six of their last seven games, including a sweep against the Houston Astros, and moving their record to 68-69.

As the Yankees gear up for what promises to be a pivotal offseason, the spotlight is on how the organization’s ‘deep dive’ will shape its future. With a focus on analytics and broader operational aspects, sweeping changes could be on the horizon.