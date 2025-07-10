Yankees 6, Mariners 5: Good news and bad news as Bombers pull off stunning comeback

For eight long innings, it felt like the New York Yankees were sleepwalking toward a frustrating loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle’s Bryan Woo no-hit the Yankees into the eighth, and the Bombers trailed 5-0 with just six outs remaining. Then, baseball reminded everyone why it’s the most unpredictable sport on earth.

Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly in the 10th sealed a miraculous 6-5 win, while Anthony Volpe’s daring slide sent Yankee Stadium into chaos.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Woo Dominates, But the Yankees Wait Patiently

Bryan Woo looked every bit the ace in the making, slicing through the Yankees’ lineup like a knife through paper.

The right-hander tossed seven hitless innings, walking just two and striking out five, making the Yankees look utterly overmatched. He had fans wondering if history was in the making.

But baseball has a funny way of humbling pitchers quickly, and Woo learned that lesson in the bottom of the eighth.

Stanton Sparks Life With a Monster Shot

After two singles and a sac fly by Anthony Wells finally broke Woo’s dominance, Giancarlo Stanton stepped in as a pinch-hitter and reminded everyone who he is.

Stanton launched a towering, no-doubt two-run home run to left, slicing the deficit to 5-3 and bringing Yankee Stadium roaring to life.

Giancarlo Stanton drives a pinch-hit, two-run homer to the bullpen and the @Yankees are right back in it ? pic.twitter.com/9iVxKtia6G — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025

It was Stanton’s third homer of the year—impressive considering his recent return from the injured list and the elbow ligament issue he’s playing through.

The 2017 MVP Finds His Groove Again

Though his return started quietly, Stanton is heating up at the plate—just like the Yankees need him to.

Over his last seven games, he’s hitting .273/.333/.727 with three homers and nine RBI. That’s the kind of production New York sorely missed early in the season.

He’s playing through pain and still slugging. The Yankees are better when he’s in the lineup, plain and simple.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Austin Wells Delivers Under Pressure

After Stanton’s bomb, the Yankees continued chipping away at the deficit, and Austin Wells stepped up with the game on the line.

Facing Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Wells lined a clutch single to tie the game 5-5.

The rookie catcher collected three RBI between the eighth and ninth innings, proving he can handle high-stress situations when it matters most.

Volpe’s Slide Steals the Show

Once the game reached extras, the pressure shifted to the Yankees’ bullpen—and Devin Williams responded by retiring Seattle’s top of the order cleanly.

In the bottom of the 10th, Volpe started on second as the ghost runner. Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham walked, loading the bases for Aaron Judge.

Judge lifted a rather shallow fly to center. The throw home beat Volpe, but his slide was pure magic—dodging the tag by inches to win it.

Slidin' into a sweep ? pic.twitter.com/yBXDGh99Mh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2025

Judge Gets It Done—Again

Aaron Judge didn’t crush a ball into Monument Park this time. Instead, he did something more understated, but just as important.

His sacrifice fly was deep enough to give Volpe a chance, and he trusted the kid to finish the job.

Aaron Judge hits a sac fly and the @Yankees walk it off! pic.twitter.com/m9NnEYiVCz — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025

That’s leadership in action—letting others shine while still being the one who pulls the trigger when it matters.

Stroman Quietly Keeps It Close

Marcus Stroman won’t get much attention for this game, but his five-inning, two-run effort was crucial in keeping the deficit manageable.

The veteran worked around six hits and two walks with a mix of groundouts and timely punchouts, bending but never breaking.

He didn’t dominate, but he kept the game within reach—a quality the Yankees value in a guy who’s finding his rhythm.

A Win for the Books—and the Spirits

This wasn’t just a win. It was an emotional jolt, the kind of comeback that can galvanize a team in the dog days of summer.

The Yankees became the first team since 1977 to win after trailing by five or more with no hits in the eighth.

The @Yankees trailed 5-0 with no hits entering the bottom of the 8th.



They're the first team to win a game after losing by 5+ runs with no hits in the 8th since June 24, 1977 (Pirates vs. Expos). https://t.co/EXbzc4Qb4B — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 11, 2025

That’s the kind of moment players remember in October—if they make it that far.

