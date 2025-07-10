Orioles reportedly ‘close’ to being ‘open for business’ as Mets and Yankees pay attention

The Baltimore Orioles notched their 41st win of the season Thursday with a victory over the New York Mets.

Still, with 50 losses and a season slipping away, the mood around the team feels far from optimistic.

After promising 2023 and 2024 campaigns, the Orioles now find themselves in a frustrating limbo during 2025.

Though the math suggests they could climb back to .500, their playoff odds are buried beneath five or six teams between them and the last Wild Card spot.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Signs Point Toward a Soft Sell

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Orioles may soon shift into seller mode as the trade deadline approaches.

This wouldn’t be a teardown but rather a calculated retreat—a reset more than a rebuild for Baltimore’s young core.

With a playoff push unlikely, the front office seems poised to shop veterans with expiring deals or aging profiles.

For contenders seeking upgrades, the Orioles could suddenly become one of the most attractive trade partners available.

A Perfect Storm for New York Buyers

The New York Mets and New York Yankees both find themselves in need of reinforcements—and fast.

The Mets desperately require a high-leverage reliever or two, a mid-rotation starter, and a capable center fielder.

The Yankees’ main concerns lie in shoring up pitching depth and finding stability at third base.

As fate would have it, Baltimore has options in each of those departments that could fit both New York squads.

Relievers Drawing Heavy Interest

Martino reports the Orioles are close to being ready to discuss bullpen arms Andrew Kittredge, Seranthony Dominguez, and Gregory Soto.

Kittredge, a calm and effective late-inning presence, stands out as a Mets-ready reliever for crucial September moments.

All three pitchers bring playoff experience and would be major additions to any bullpen with October in sight.

Importantly, Felix Bautista is reportedly off-limits—likely due to his dominant profile and potential to help the O’s in the future.

Pitching Depth for the Yankees?

Veterans Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin have also drawn attention and could fill gaps in injury-riddled rotations.

Sugano, known for his poise and pitchability, could be especially attractive to the Yankees given their health concerns.

Eflin, currently on the IL, would represent a low-risk, high-upside acquisition for a back-end rotation need.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cedric Mullins Could Be a Game-Changer

Perhaps the most intriguing name floated by Martino is center fielder Cedric Mullins—a possible Mets target.

Mullins hasn’t repeated his 30/30 season, but he still offers elite defense, speed, and occasional pop from the left side.

The Mets have cycled through options in center field, and Mullins could finally solidify the position heading into fall.

If made available, he’d be among the best outfielders on the trade market and would draw attention across the league.

Will the “Yankee Tax” Apply Again?

One complication looms for the Yankees: the long-suspected “Yankee Tax” Baltimore applies when dealing with New York.

It’s the baseball equivalent of surge pricing—when the Yankees call, the asking price mysteriously jumps.

That tension has historically made deals between these rivals rare, if not impossible, during critical stretches.

Still, the needs on both sides may force the issue, especially with other clubs also circling the Orioles’ assets.

Baltimore’s Deadline Could Reshape the East

If the Orioles fully commit to selling, their choices could shift the balance of power in both leagues this summer.

With relievers, starters, and outfielders to offer, they could spark bidding wars between desperate playoff hopefuls.

And for the Yankees and Mets, few opportunities will align this cleanly with what they so badly need right now.

READ MORE: Mets’ underrated pitching star makes Midsummer Classic roster as a replacement