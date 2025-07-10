Mets’ underrated pitching star makes Midsummer Classic roster as a replacement

For New York Mets fans, 2025 has been a rollercoaster—but David Peterson is the unexpected calm in the storm.

On Thursday, the Mets announced that Peterson will join the National League’s All-Star roster as a replacement pitcher. It’s a well-earned honor that reflects both his performance and resilience throughout a turbulent season.

David Peterson has been named as an All-Star replacement

Mets Now Send Four to Atlanta’s Midsummer Classic

Peterson becomes the fourth Met to earn an All-Star selection this year, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor, slugger Pete Alonso, and closer Edwin Díaz. The 2025 All-Star Game is set for July 15th at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Unlike the other three, whose All-Star reputations are well-established, Peterson’s selection feels personal—more like a storybook moment than a career expectation.

Peterson Has Quietly Anchored the Mets Rotation

In a rotation decimated by injuries, David Peterson has stepped up and delivered consistent, competitive starts every five days. Following Thursday’s outing against the Orioles, he owns a 3.06 ERA across 109 innings pitched.

That kind of steady production can often go unnoticed, especially on a team whose season has been defined more by injuries and resilience than success. Yet for Mets fans paying attention, Peterson has quietly become indispensable.

A Command Artist, Not a Fireballer

Peterson isn’t blowing batters away with 100 mph fastballs or viral strikeouts. But that’s not his game. He’s a craftsman, using command, sequencing, and poise to stay one step ahead.

With 93 strikeouts and 37 walks on the season, the 29-year-old southpaw keeps hitters off balance. His deep arsenal and willingness to pitch to contact make him something of a throwback.

Not Just a Fill-In—Peterson Has Been the Glue

The Mets rotation has endured relentless injury woes. Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, and even Griffin Canning have all missed significant time. Through it all, Peterson has been the rotation’s emotional anchor.

While others rehab or falter, he’s taken the ball—start after start—and given the Mets a chance to win. That reliability, especially in a season like this, means more than any radar gun reading.

In some ways, Peterson’s season is like duct tape on a cracked foundation. Not glamorous, maybe not even fully appreciated—but absolutely necessary.

Some Wanted Christopher Sanchez, But Peterson Deserves This

There was pushback from fans of Phillies lefty Christopher Sanchez, who also boasts excellent numbers. But Peterson’s All-Star nod isn’t a charity case—it’s a reward for value over volume.

In a season where the Mets have needed innings, stability, and accountability more than ever, Peterson has answered the call. Numbers matter, but so does showing up when your team needs you most.

A Moment He’ll Never Forget

For Peterson, this All-Star selection is more than a stat line—it’s a recognition of perseverance. The lefty has endured inconsistency in years past and was even on the roster bubble at times. But he worked, adapted, and waited for his opportunity.

Now, in front of a national audience, David Peterson will get to savor a moment few pitchers ever experience. It’s his first All-Star Game—and judging by how much he’s grown this year, it might not be his last.

