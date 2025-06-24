Yankees 4, Reds 5: Good news and bad news following another embarrassing Yanks’ loss

The New York Yankees had every chance to steal Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds — but let it slip away.

Despite a brilliant start by Carlos Rodón and timely power from Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe, the Yankees stumbled late. The final blow came in the bottom of the 11th when Cincinnati walked it off 5–4 at Great American Ball Park.

For a team with October dreams, losses like these leave bruises that linger far longer than the box score suggests.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodón’s Dominance Wasted in No-Decision

Carlos Rodón gave the Yankees exactly what they’ve been desperate for lately — a starter who kept them afloat and held the opposition to no runs.

The left-hander fired six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

With his ERA now sitting at a sparkling 2.92, Rodón has rebounded from early-season struggles and looks every bit like the ace they paid for.

Rodón was pulled after only 88 pitches, though, a decision that loomed large once the bullpen crumbled behind him.

Yankees’ RISP Woes Are Becoming a Crisis

The Yankees’ inability to hit with runners in scoring position is no longer a quirk — it’s a full-blown problem.

They went just 1-for-9 with RISP on Tuesday, squandering prime chances to extend their lead or win outright.

Competing in extras has become another problem.

In extra innings on the road this season, the team is a jaw-dropping 1-for-25. That’s not just bad — it’s historically inept.

Even when the offense sparks, the rally often fizzles before it catches fire — like trying to light wet matches in a windstorm.

Loaisiga’s Inconsistency Burns Yankees Again

Jonathan Loaisiga was handed a three-run cushion in the seventh inning and couldn’t hold the line.

He allowed three runs on two singles and a double, plus a walk, managing just one out before being yanked.

Since returning from injury, Loaisiga has struggled to find his old form — his ERA now sits at 4.32 on the year.

These three runs may have been his most damaging yet, unraveling what had been a firm Yankees grip on the game.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boone’s Bullpen Management Backfires

The Yankees had options in the bullpen, but manager Aaron Boone’s choices left fans scratching their heads — and fists clenched.

Mark Leiter Jr. was used Monday in a low-leverage spot, throwing 27 pitches in a 4–1 game already leaning Cincinnati’s way.

Leiter is back out for a second inning after throwing 27 pitches last night. https://t.co/I8jSnH0AJh — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 25, 2025

Still, Boone went back to Leiter in the tenth on Tuesday, then after the righty solved that one, the skipper sent him out again in the 11th after the Yankees had taken the lead.

Leiter, on fumes after 55 pitches in two days, didn’t record a single out in the 11th as the Reds walked it off.

Weird Situations and Sloppy Play Adds to the Mess

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ejection forced J.C. Escarra into third base — a position he’s not built for, especially in crunch time.

Aaron Judge, meanwhile, popped out with the bases loaded in the tenth, a rare failure in a high-stakes spot.

These little moments — out-of-position players, missed stars, confusing bullpen calls — added up to another gut-punch defeat.

Yankees’ Margin for Error Shrinks

Losses like this sting, but more importantly, they tighten the race for the division where every mistake becomes magnified tenfold.

The Yankees are still well-positioned in the standings, but a few more blown games could shift the tone from confident to concerned.

Rodón is dealing, Rice is raking, and Volpe has shown flashes in recent games — but if the team can’t finish, none of it will matter.

