Yankees could buy-low on bullpen arm with insane underlying metrics

The New York Yankees might be flying high in the standings, but their bullpen is showing cracks beneath the surface.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel released their top 50 trade deadline candidates. Unsurprisingly, the Yankees showed up more than once as a potential fit for a few players.

One intriguing name they linked to New York was Ryan Helsley, the Cardinals’ flame-throwing reliever who’s been a bit of a puzzle this year.

A High-Powered Arm with Flaws

Helsley isn’t a budget option, earning $8.2 million in his final arbitration year before free agency looms in 2026.

Still, for a Yankees bullpen that’s lost some edge lately, his power profile is hard to ignore. He brings rare heat and serious upside.

Last season, Helsley ranked fourth among all relievers in WAR and dominated with a 2.04 ERA and nearly 30% strikeout rate.

This year, though, he’s taken a step back — posting a 3.67 ERA and a slightly lower 26.9% strikeout clip through late June.

Why the Dip in Performance?

According to Passan and McDaniel, Helsley’s pitch mix hasn’t drastically changed — but his fastball is suddenly more hittable.

Opponents are crushing it with a .413 expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA), up from .338 a year ago. That’s a significant spike.

The underlying metrics suggest the velocity is still elite — averaging 99.1 mph, good for the 98th percentile in MLB.

His chase rate remains excellent as well, sitting in the 92nd percentile, which speaks to how nasty his arsenal can be.

So what’s going wrong? The likely culprit is fastball command. It’s not just about throwing hard — it’s about throwing smart.

A Matt Blake Redemption Project?

If there’s a pitching coach built for this challenge, it’s Matt Blake. Few are better at fine-tuning elite arms in need of a reset.

Blake has helped transform underperforming pitchers before, often by reworking pitch shapes, usage, or simply sequencing better.

Fixing Helsley’s command and fastball attack plan could make him the Yankees’ secret weapon come October.

The right-hander has the tools to dominate, and in the right hands, he could return to his All-Star level.

Think of Helsley like a sports car that’s misfiring. He’s still fast — but until someone adjusts the timing, he’s not running clean.

Would the Cardinals Even Trade Him?

That’s the million-dollar question. St. Louis is in the playoff hunt themselves, which complicates any potential deal.

Contending teams don’t typically move late-inning arms unless the return is overwhelming — or they’re planning something bigger.

Passan and McDaniel also listed the Dodgers, Phillies, Diamondbacks, and Tigers as teams that make sense for Helsley.

Each club, including the Yankees, would be betting on upside — and hoping to buy low before his value rebounds.

But for the Cardinals, Helsley is more than just a name. He’s their closer — and a known commodity in a volatile role.

Yankees’ Interest Still Unclear

At this point, there’s no concrete indication the Yankees are actively pursuing Helsley. But they’re certainly doing their homework.

If they believe Blake can unlock the version of Helsley from 2024, they could justify the price tag — both in dollars and prospects.

Even with some risk, he’d offer a dynamic boost to a bullpen that needs more swing-and-miss power late in games.

For now, file this one under “unlikely but not impossible” — a classic Brian Cashman deadline special waiting to happen.

