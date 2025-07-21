Yankees’ $17 million pitcher went from disaster to savior

The New York Yankees haven’t had the luxury of time to fix their rotation — they’ve needed arms and needed them now.

With Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both sidelined long-term, the pressure has been crushing on the rest of the staff.

The front office gambled on several veterans to stabilize things, and Marcus Stroman has started to make that bet look smarter.

After a brutal start to the season, Stroman is quietly piecing together the turnaround New York desperately hoped for.

Stroman’s early struggles gave fans reason to doubt

Through June, Stroman’s ERA ballooned to 5.64 across just 30.1 innings, and the underlying metrics weren’t any kinder.

He wasn’t missing bats, his command wavered, and fans were quick to question whether his deal was a complete misfire.

But like a pitcher finding rhythm mid-inning, Stroman has settled in lately and begun providing the steady outings they need.

So far in July, Stroman owns a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings, including Sunday’s key performance against the Atlanta Braves.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A strong start against Atlanta calms nerves

In the Yankees’ 4–2 win, Stroman tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out four and allowing just five total hits.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly what the team needed — a veteran presence eating innings and keeping the bullpen fresh.

Stroman commanded the zone well and trusted his sinker, inducing weak contact to work through Atlanta’s powerful lineup.

His efficiency allowed manager Aaron Boone to avoid using key relievers for unnecessary length, which matters down the stretch.

Blocking out the noise and trusting the process

After his strong outing, Stroman opened up about tuning out criticism and focusing solely on what he can control.

“I’m so detached from what everyone’s thinking, to be honest with you,” Stroman told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder… but as far as caring what people are thinking or saying, I’m far from that these days.”

That mental edge might be just as important as his mechanics if Stroman wants to remain a reliable piece of this battered rotation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A much-needed veteran presence during injury chaos

Losing both Cole and Schmidt in the same season would bury most teams — yet Stroman could be the steady bridge they need.

He doesn’t have to dominate; he just has to keep the team in games and grind through five or six competitive innings.

The Yankees are built around their lineup, but without competent starting pitching, even great bats eventually run dry.

Stroman is proving he still has the experience and toughness to navigate high-leverage starts under pressure.

Can Stroman sustain this stretch?

Every pitcher’s season has peaks and valleys, but Stroman finding his groove again gives the Yankees renewed hope moving forward.

The rotation is still thin, and more moves may come at the deadline, but Stroman has earned more runway with recent success.

If he can string together more outings like Sunday, he could quietly become the glue that keeps the staff afloat until reinforcements arrive.