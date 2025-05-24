Yankees 13, Rockies 1: Good news and bad news as offense erupts in fifth inning to secure win

It felt like a gut punch. On Friday night, New York Yankees fans stared blankly at screens, disbelief written all over their faces.

Losing 3-2 to the Colorado Rockies—the league’s cellar dwellers with an 8-42 record—wasn’t just disappointing, it was baffling.

Social media lit up with fury, confusion, and questions: how does a championship contender drop a game to the worst team in baseball?

But baseball has a funny way of resetting itself. Like a storm passing over a ballpark, Saturday brought sunshine and thunder—both metaphorically and literally.

This time, the Yankees didn’t just win. They annihilated the Rockies 13-1 at Coors Field, sending a message: Friday was a fluke, and this team remembers who they are.

Ten-run fifth inning steals the spotlight

It was the kind of inning that makes you check the scoreboard twice. Then a third time, just to believe it.

After Aaron Judge launched his league-leading 18th home run in the first, things were quiet for a while. The Rockies managed to tie it in the fourth with a Michael Toglia RBI triple, and for a fleeting moment, doubt crept back in.

Aaron Judge goes the other way for his league-leading 18th home run of the season! ???? pic.twitter.com/WvI1v1g8FL — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2025

Then came the fifth inning. And what an inning it was. Three doubles, four singles, two sacrifice flies, and ten runs later, the Rockies were buried under an avalanche of Yankee bats.

Oswald Peraza, Austin Wells, and Trent Grisham each ripped RBI doubles with surgical precision. Anthony Volpe and Paul Goldschmidt added run-scoring singles. Cody Bellinger and Jasson Dominguez did their part with sac flies.

It was the inning fans had begged for on Friday. It just showed up a day late, with interest.

Max Fried dominates again and extends pitching excellence

While the offense stole the headlines, Max Fried quietly crafted yet another masterpiece on the mound.

The left-hander entered the game with a dazzling 1.29 ERA—and somehow, it didn’t budge. Fried threw 7.1 innings of near-flawless baseball, allowing one run on six hits with just one walk and six strikeouts.

After Clarke Schmidt faltered on Friday, Fried was everything the Yankees needed: calm, efficient, and devastating.

Now 7-0, he’s not just winning—he’s dominating. His consistency feels like the heartbeat of a team chasing a title. Like an anchor in a storm, Fried gives the Yankees something no lineup slump can undo.

Offense reclaims its crown as best in baseball

Friday’s loss stung not just because it happened—but because it felt like the Yankees forgot who they were.

Saturday’s 21-hit, 13-run response was the wake-up call. Every starter had at least one hit. Eight extra-base hits screamed out of the stat sheet: six doubles, a triple, and Judge’s no-doubt homer.

Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Volpe, and DJ LeMahieu each logged three hits.

This wasn’t a team squeaking by. It was a juggernaut flexing its muscles. When the Yankees offense clicks, it’s like watching a jazz band in full flow—rhythmic, creative, and explosive.

One night after their instruments fell silent, they came back playing loud, fast, and in perfect harmony.

The sting of Friday’s loss still lingers, sure. But Saturday? Saturday reminded us all—this team isn’t just good, they’re dangerous.

