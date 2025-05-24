Video shows Yankees rehabbing star hitting like he never left

You could almost hear the silence when Jazz Chisholm Jr. went down in late April—like the wind rushing out of Yankee Stadium itself.

For fans, it wasn’t just another name added to the injured list. It was a blow to the team’s soul, the kind that takes the air out of early-season dreams.

Chisholm didn’t suffer just one injury—he tore his oblique in three places, a brutal blow for any baseball player, especially one who swings with his kind of explosive torque.

But as anyone who’s followed his career knows, Jazz doesn’t stay down long. Optimism is stitched into the seams of his game.

Signs of life: Chisholm seen hitting as rehab gains momentum

This week brought a flicker of light for New York Yankees fans as manager Aaron Boone hinted Chisholm was nearing a major step in rehab.

That moment came sooner than expected: Chisholm was spotted taking some hacks presumably off a high-velocity machine, a pivotal milestone in oblique recovery.

For baseball players, returning to batting practice after such an injury is like a pianist playing again after a wrist fracture—it’s deeply personal.

The muscle memory, the rhythm, the confidence—it all starts to return with each swing. And Jazz? He was attacking the ball with intention.

When players can swing at full effort without hesitation, it’s usually the final checkpoint before a minor league rehab assignment.

Rehab assignment on the horizon as Yankees eye his return

All signs now point toward Chisholm being sent to the minors for a few rehab games—perhaps within the week if all goes smoothly.

Although he might only need a handful of games to shake off the rust, the Yankees will be cautious not to rush their star back too quickly.

Chisholm is known for pushing himself hard, often faster than the timeline suggests. His optimism is both a gift and a risk.

That’s why the Yankees front office will keep a careful eye on him through the weekend, making sure he doesn’t push past his limits.

But if he continues progressing, there’s little doubt he’ll soon be back wearing pinstripes in the Bronx—and not a moment too soon.

Why the Yankees desperately need his return

Chisholm’s numbers before the injury don’t tell the whole story. While his batting average sat at a meager .181, his OPS of .714 shows more value.

He’d already hit seven home runs and swiped six bases in limited time—proof of his ability to change a game in an instant.

Right now, second and third base are revolving doors for the Yankees, with no one quite able to lock down either spot.

That’s where Jazz becomes more than just another player returning from injury—he becomes a solution to a growing problem.

Like a spark plug dropped into a sputtering engine, he brings potential energy, style, and swagger to a team missing exactly that.

The countdown has begun. If Jazz Chisholm Jr. can clear the weekend without setbacks, his long-awaited return will finally be on deck.

