Yankees lefty bat was supposed to help carry the lineup — now he’s a ghost

Some slumps feel like fog — they creep in slowly and linger far longer than anyone anticipates.

That’s where the New York Yankees find themselves with 25-year-old catcher Austin Wells.

Once touted as a potential breakout star in 2025, Wells has struggled mightily at the plate through the first stretch of the season.

Defensive excellence can’t mask offensive woes

Wells has been an elite defensive presence behind the dish, ranking in the 98th percentile in pitch framing this season.

His framing skills alone have earned the Yankees four catcher framing runs, saving valuable strikes and helping their deep pitching staff thrive.

But that gold glove defense isn’t being matched with gold-standard production at the plate.

Wells is slashing a concerning .201/.268/.438 with a .706 OPS across his first few months.

While his eight home runs show there’s still legitimate power in the bat, it’s been a feast-or-famine approach.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Trouble with plate discipline slowing him down

One of the biggest culprits in Wells’ regression has been his inability to stay patient and make quality contact.

He currently ranks in the 26th percentile in chase rate and 25th percentile in whiff rate — that’s a recipe for inconsistency.

He’s also striking out at a below-average rate and walking less than expected, sporting just a 7.5% walk rate after posting a stronger number last year.

Pitchers have clearly adjusted, and Wells hasn’t adjusted back — at least, not yet.

The power is still there — just buried beneath the noise

What’s keeping Wells in the lineup most nights is the fact that his raw power still flashes loudly.

He’s hit the ball hard when he connects, and several of his home runs have come in clutch moments.

But relying on home runs alone is a dangerous path — the Yankees need more consistent base hits and better at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Until then, Wells has found himself sliding down the order. He’s now batting seventh most games, just ahead of the team’s revolving door at third base.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hoping for a second-half surge

Despite his rough start, there’s a clear belief that Wells is too talented to stay cold all year.

The Yankees are betting that better contact rates and improved swing decisions will eventually lead to a hot stretch.

If that happens during the second half, they’ll suddenly have an offensive weapon behind the plate to pair with an elite glove.

And if it doesn’t, they may need to rethink how heavily they can rely on him going forward — especially if they reach October and every at-bat matters.

There’s still time for Wells to turn it around. But the window to make a statement is getting narrower with each passing week.

