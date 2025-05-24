The Yankees might have their long-term first baseman on the roster

Some hitters swing with such violent intent that it feels like thunder cracking off the bat — Ben Rice is one of them.

For the New York Yankees, his raw power has quickly become a staple in their 2025 lineup, giving them a young slugger with elite upside.

But even the strongest bat can be tamed if discipline doesn’t follow.

A fast start with booming metrics

Rice entered 2025 with high expectations after a promising 50-game stint in 2024 and has delivered serious fireworks at the plate.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

His underlying metrics are dazzling. He ranks in the 94th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage.

Those numbers speak to just how loud his contact has been — when Rice connects, it’s often at launch angles that make pitchers sweat.

He’s now slashing .245/.335/.523 with an .858 OPS, keeping him firmly in the conversation as one of the team’s most productive bats.

A dip in consistency over the last month

But not all that glitters is gold without polish. Over the past 30 days, Rice’s production has slid.

He’s hitting just .221/.299/.468 during that stretch, with his OPS and on-base percentage showing noticeable decline.

Still, even as the average drops, the power remains intact — his slugging percentage continues to hover near elite territory.

That kind of profile makes him both a threat and a work in progress.

The key to unlocking superstardom

The biggest concern right now is his plate discipline. He’s striking out at a high clip and walking less than ideal for someone with his power.

If Rice can elevate his walk rate closer to 12%, his on-base percentage could skyrocket. That would transform him from a fearsome slugger to a true middle-of-the-order anchor.

Right now, the Yankees are accepting the trade-off: sacrificing a bit of on-base polish for game-breaking power.

But with age and repetition, Rice has the tools to evolve — and the upside to become one of the most complete offensive weapons in the league.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A look at his future in pinstripes

Rice isn’t just a fill-in anymore. With each swing, he’s inching closer to locking down first base as his long-term role in New York.

Assuming his development continues on this trajectory, it’s easy to envision Rice as the Yankees’ everyday first baseman starting in 2026.

That job once felt like a revolving door, but now the Yankees may have found their answer — they just need to help him cut the whiffs and trust his eye.

The sky isn’t just the limit for Rice. He’s already launching baseballs into it.

