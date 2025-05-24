Yankees nearly signed once-elite pitcher — but he backed out due to one big concern

Sometimes the best deals never happen — and sometimes, they almost do. That’s where the New York Yankees found themselves with Patrick Corbin.

The 35-year-old lefty, once viewed as washed after five dreadful seasons in Washington, has quietly turned back the clock in Texas.

He’s not lighting up radar guns or racking up strikeouts, but he’s giving the Rangers exactly what they need — stability.

And that was almost in pinstripes.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The rebound that no one saw coming

Corbin signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Texas Rangers this offseason, looking like little more than a depth flyer.

Instead, he’s put together 42.2 solid innings with a 3.59 ERA, proving the game hasn’t left him behind just yet.

His 6.75 strikeouts per nine don’t scream dominance, but with an 84.7% left-on-base rate and 37% ground ball rate, he’s keeping hitters honest.

Corbin has gone from a cautionary tale to a serviceable rotation piece — and that kind of turnaround always draws attention.

The Yankees saw something early

Before Corbin inked with Texas, he reportedly drew interest from both the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted that Corbin was clear about one thing — he wanted to start.

“After becoming a free agent last offseason, Corbin said he drew early interest from the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, among others,” Rosenthal reported. “Some of the teams pursuing him wanted him as a reliever. Corbin preferred to start.”

And that, ultimately, ended any real pursuit from the Yankees.

Their bullpen already had roles earmarked, and they weren’t ready to promise starts to a pitcher who hadn’t posted a sub-4.50 ERA since 2018.

But now? He’s making that decision look a bit shortsighted.

The logic behind New York’s hesitation

The Yankees were hunting for controllable, upside arms with the potential for long-term value. Corbin didn’t fit that blueprint.

They already added Max Fried on a massive contract, and Carlos Rodón was finally trending upward.

There wasn’t an obvious rotation spot, and New York’s front office likely saw Corbin as a reclamation project best suited for middle relief.

It’s hard to fault that logic — this was a pitcher who had a 5.20 ERA in 2023 and led the National League in losses two straight years.

But Corbin was betting on himself, and Texas gave him the shot.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A what-if moment that still makes sense

Could Corbin have helped New York if injuries had hit earlier or deeper? Sure.

But the Yankees don’t regret passing if the fit wasn’t right. Their depth has held strong, and bullpen roles have been consistent.

Still, this feels like one of those classic “Yankees pitcher revival” stories that just happened in the wrong uniform.

Corbin’s resurgence proves there’s always value in a pitcher with experience, savvy, and something left to prove — even if it’s just not in the Bronx.

