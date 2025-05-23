Yankees have a two-headed monster leading their rotation — and it’s dominating

Sometimes when one giant falls, others rise to take his place.

That’s exactly what’s happening with the New York Yankees.

Losing Gerrit Cole before the 2025 season was supposed to be a devastating blow. It felt like the rotation had lost its anchor.

But somehow, the Yankees have found balance and power in unexpected arms — and now, two left-handers are writing one of the most dominant stories in recent memory.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Max Fried is earning every cent of his contract

When the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, expectations were sky-high.

And somehow, he’s still exceeding them.

Fried currently owns a 1.29 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, pairing that with 8.62 strikeouts per nine innings.

His left-on-base rate of 83% and ground ball rate of 51.5% show just how well he’s controlling games.

He’s keeping runners stranded and inducing weak contact, classic trademarks of elite-level command.

The Yankees didn’t just sign a steady veteran — they landed a legitimate Cy Young contender.

If Fried keeps this up, his debut season in pinstripes could become one of the best in team history for a free agent pitcher.

Carlos Rodon is finally putting it all together

Let’s not forget about Carlos Rodon, either.

After two frustrating and injury-riddled seasons, the 32-year-old lefty has completely flipped the script in 2025.

He currently holds a 2.88 ERA across 65.2 innings, ranking in the 87th percentile in whiff rate and 90th in strikeout rate.

Rodon’s recent outing against the Texas Rangers may have been his best of the season — six scoreless innings, two hits, and eight strikeouts.

It’s the version of Rodon the Yankees dreamed about when they signed him to a six-year, $162 million deal back in 2023.

Two seasons of doubt now feel like distant memories, and in his third year with the team, he’s becoming the force they always believed he could be.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Imagining the full rotation with Cole is bittersweet

The most tantalizing thought is what this rotation might’ve looked like with Gerrit Cole healthy.

Fried, Rodon, and Cole would’ve been one of the best trios in baseball — three legitimate aces rolling into October.

But even without their usual number one, the Yankees are getting elite performances from their replacements.

They’ve managed to find lightning in a bottle, and if the bullpen can continue trending upward, this pitching staff might just be special enough to carry them all the way.

