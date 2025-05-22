Yankees 1, Rangers 0: Good news and great news as Bombers sweep Texas

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sometimes, baseball doesn’t need fireworks to feel electric. On a quiet Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, the New York Yankees delivered a different kind of drama—the kind that whispers instead of roars, but lingers longer in the soul.

A single run, one swing of a bat, and a pitcher’s unwavering dominance were all it took. It wasn’t flashy, but it was poetry in pinstripes.

Jorbit Vivas, a name few outside Yankees circles knew before today, became the heartbeat of the game.

And Carlos Rodon? He was the calm before the closer, crafting six innings of brilliance as if painting a masterpiece with every pitch. The Texas Rangers never stood a chance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodon is more than a No. 2 starter—he’s a pillar

Carlos Rodon didn’t just pitch; he sculpted. With precision and grit, he went six scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing just four baserunners.

On a day where the offense barely showed up, he didn’t flinch. He lowered his ERA to 2.88.

Gerrit Cole may be the marquee name, and Max Fried might own the ERA leaderboard, but Rodon is writing his own ace-worthy story in the Bronx.

His early-season jitters feel like a distant memory. What’s left is a pitcher who’s finding rhythm, command, and confidence—and giving the Yankees exactly what they paid for.

If the Yankees’ rotation were a band, Rodon would be the drummer. Understated, but the one keeping everything in sync.

Vivas’ first big league homer is one for the books

It wasn’t just a home run. It was the home run. With the Yankees mustering only five hits against Nate Eovaldi, every swing carried the weight of the game.

In the fifth inning, Jorbit Vivas turned on a pitch and sent it soaring. One run crossed the plate. One smile lit up a stadium.

The rookie’s bat hasn’t exactly been booming—his OPS still sits at a modest .573—but that swing will be etched into his memory forever.

Vivas la Vida ?



Congrats Jorbit on your first big league homer! pic.twitter.com/ErOtVrwTZB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2025

The moment was bigger than stats. Bigger than the box score. For Vivas, this was validation. For the Yankees, it was victory.

It was the kind of swing that reminds you why every player dreams of reaching the majors. A swing that echoed, “You belong.”

Yankees bullpen locks the door with surgical precision

When Rodon exited, the stakes were sky-high. One mistake and that delicate 1-0 lead would vanish. But Mark Leiter Jr., Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver were ice-cold. Three innings, two hits, no walks, and four strikeouts. Clinical.

Williams, the high-leverage specialist, was especially sharp, mixing fastballs with that confounding changeup to make batters look lost.

Weaver polished off the ninth like it was routine, sealing the sweep and sending the Rangers home empty-handed.

Together, they proved that the Yankees’ bullpen is more than just solid—it’s deadly when given a lead.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Winning streak gains momentum as Colorado awaits

Four straight wins. Six out of the last seven. The Yankees are humming at just the right time. And they’re not doing it with overwhelming offense, but with pitching, timely hitting, and grit.

They’ve held the Rangers to five total runs across three games. That’s how you win series—and respect.

Next up is a visit to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies, a place where runs often flow like mountain rivers. It’ll be a test of depth, patience, and altitude.

But with Rodon dealing, Vivas surprising, and the bullpen locked in, this team is showing it can win in more ways than one.

There are 162 games in a season. Most blend into a blur. But this one? This was a symphony of tension, talent, and a touch of magic.

