Yankees linked to trade idea so bad it’s actually comedic

Every fanbase hears bad trade ideas.

But this one feels like someone dared a blogger to come up with the worst possible Yankees trade on purpose.

According to Athlon Sports, the New York Yankees should consider trading rising star Anthony Volpe to the Atlanta Braves for Ozzie Albies.

That’s not just a head-scratcher — it’s franchise malpractice even to suggest.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Volpe is becoming a cornerstone for the Yankees— not a trade chip

At 23 years old, Anthony Volpe is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

He’s currently slashing .237/.322/.434 with six homers and a .756 OPS — a perfectly solid line from a shortstop.

More importantly, he’s on pace for over 20 home runs and has quietly become one of the best defensive shortstops in the league.

Volpe also holds a 112 wRC+, which means he’s 12% better than the average MLB hitter.

He’s not a finished product, but he’s tracking toward stardom.

Albies? A regression at every level

Trading Volpe for Ozzie Albies wouldn’t just be a downgrade — it would be stepping back in time.

Albies is 28, signed a seven-year, $35 million extension in 2019, and still has club options for 2026 and 2027.

That contract structure is team-friendly, but it only matters if the production is worth the cost.

So far this season, Albies is slashing well below expectations with a 72 wRC+, meaning he’s 28% worse than average at the plate.

He’s also posted negative defensive metrics over the last few years, and his switch-hitting prowess has declined into predictability.

Cost control matters — and Volpe wins big there too

Volpe isn’t just outperforming Albies on the field — he’s doing it for pennies on the dollar.

He’s still in his arbitration years and won’t hit free agency until after the 2028 season.

That’s three more years of cost-controlled excellence at a premium position.

It’s a dream scenario for a team trying to balance financial flexibility with on-field dominance.

In contrast, Albies will be earning more and offering less — not exactly a recipe for a “smart” deal.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A trade that makes no baseball sense

If the Yankees were considering a splash move at the deadline, it would be to upgrade third base or perhaps add bullpen depth.

Trading away one of the brightest homegrown talents — and doing it for a declining second baseman — is the definition of irrational.

Volpe is a long-term answer, and it’s not just about numbers. He embodies the identity of this version of the Yankees.

A deal like that would undo everything Brian Cashman has built toward over the last two seasons.

And thankfully, no one in the Yankees’ front office is buying what Jake Elman is selling.

READ MORE:

Yankees’ shiny new bat is showing signs of becoming a star