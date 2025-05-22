Yankees’ shiny new bat is showing signs of becoming a star

Sometimes, it only takes one swing to change everything. On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees witnessed that firsthand with Jasson Dominguez.

The 22-year-old didn’t have a hit entering the bottom of the ninth inning. He didn’t need one until it mattered most.

And when it did, he launched a walk-off solo homer to win the game—his first ever at the Major League level.

For a young player trying to cement his role, that moment felt like a star announcing himself to the world.

Dominguez continues to grow into a vital piece

The Yankees didn’t hand Dominguez a starting role in 2025—they made him earn it.

He’s answered that challenge with maturity, production, and now, game-winning heroics.

He’s currently slashing .241/.340/.438 with six home runs and a .778 OPS across the early part of the season.

More impressively, he’s on pace to hit over 20 home runs, an outstanding pace for a 22-year-old with fewer than 100 big league games under his belt.

And as Aaron Judge said bluntly: “If we’re going to go far and go where we want to this year, he’s gonna be a big part of it.”

His splits tell a story of untapped potential

While Dominguez is still developing, there’s a clear pattern in his approach—and a reason for real optimism.

As a left-handed batter against right-handed pitching, he’s hitting a blistering .308/.402/.527.

That’s elite-level production, and it’s where his natural power and vision shine through.

However, from the right side, things haven’t clicked. He’s batting just .109/.212/.261 against lefties.

That contrast doesn’t hurt the Yankees too much now, since most pitchers are right-handed, but it’s the next step in his development.

If he can become even average from the right side, he’s suddenly a complete threat in any lineup configuration.

Underlying numbers reveal elite tools

What’s striking about Dominguez is how often he makes loud contact.

He ranks in the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate, mashing over 52.8% of balls with serious force.

That tells you he’s not just making contact—he’s punishing the baseball.

His swing from the left side is compact, explosive, and timed well against velocity, which gives him the upside of a player who could eventually hit 30+ homers a year.

As long as his plate discipline continues to trend upward, his offensive ceiling is sky-high.

Defense and consistency are the next pieces

Dominguez is still working out the kinks in the outfield.

There are occasional lapses in routes and judgment, but his athleticism and speed give him the tools to improve.

If he becomes even a league-average defender and continues his offensive rise, the Yankees have a cornerstone under club control through 2030.

For now, they’re just enjoying the beginning of what could be a special journey.

After Wednesday’s walk-off, Dominguez said it best: “It was awesome. My first walk-off. The first one is always special.”

