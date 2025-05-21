Yankees 4, Rangers 3: Good news and bad news as the ‘Martian’ sends ball to another planet for walk-off HR

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The kind of magic that makes baseball such a fascinating sport happened in the Bronx on Wednesday, and for a moment, time stood still.

The New York Yankees were playing a closely contested game with the Texas Rangers, tied at three runs apiece when the bottom of the ninth rolled around.

In a tense moment, Jasson Dominguez stepped into the box like a calm before a storm.

Dominguez called game

He had struck out earlier, and looked off-balance, even human. But in that ninth inning, under the lights, he showed the world why he is called the ‘Martian’.

Facing Luke Jackson with two balls and no strikes, Dominguez got his pitch — not a heater, but a mistake breaking ball hanging in space.

He didn’t miss. With a crack and a roar, the ball soared 398 feet, 109.7 mph off the bat, disappearing into the night.

That swing sealed the Yankees’ 4-3 walk-off win over the Rangers, their third straight victory and fifth in six games.

The Martian walks it off ?#RepBX pic.twitter.com/OWBXbudmis — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2025

There’s poetry in baseball, and Dominguez wrote a stanza that will echo through Yankee Stadium for seasons to come.

His sixth homer of the year lifted his OPS to .778, a number that only hints at his rising stardom and clutch instincts.

It wasn’t just a win; it was a heartbeat, a reminder that in the Bronx, anything can happen — even liftoff.

Ryan Yarbrough quietly dominates with masterful outing

Amid the buzz of walk-off glory, Ryan Yarbrough played his own symphony — less loud, but just as essential.

Starting the season in the bullpen, the veteran lefty has transitioned smoothly into the rotation without missing a beat.

On Wednesday night, he shut down the Rangers lineup over five innings, allowing just one run and striking out eight.

His only blemish was a solo shot by Jake Burger in the fifth — one of two by Burger, who was Texas’ lone bright spot offensively: Jacob DeGrom shined on the mound.

Yarbrough’s outing was a clinic in command, changing speeds and dotting corners with quiet confidence and precision.

Now boasting a 3.38 ERA, he’s proving to be one of the Yankees’ most valuable and versatile arms this season.

Like a Swiss army knife in a rotation full of flamethrowers, Yarbrough gives manager Aaron Boone flexibility and stability.

He walked no one, attacked the zone, and gave the bullpen a breather — everything you want from a starter.

If he keeps this up, don’t be surprised if he cements a spot in the rotation even when reinforcements come: he has been a breath of fresh air for the staff.

Cody Bellinger stays scorching hot with another big swing

Before Dominguez’s heroics and after Yarbrough’s dominance, there was Cody Bellinger doing what he’s been doing all week: raking.

Down 3-1 in the seventh, Bellinger sent a solo shot into the seats, slicing the deficit and igniting belief in the Bronx faithful.

It was his third home run in the past seven games, part of a blistering stretch that has him slashing .429/.484/.893.

His OPS now stands at .805, climbing steadily and validating the Yankees’ offseason effort to complete a trade for him.

There’s something about Bellinger in pinstripes — the swing looks freer, the confidence louder, the results undeniable.

When the Yankees needed a jolt, he provided it. When Dominguez needed a chance, Bellinger helped create that opportunity.

He’s not just producing — he’s rewriting his own narrative while helping shape the Yankees’ season in the process.

The Yankees’ latest win wasn’t just another tally in the standings — it was a layered reminder of why this team matters.

Dominguez’s shot, Yarbrough’s poise, and Bellinger’s resurgence are painting a picture that looks more hopeful each night.

Like a symphony with distinct movements, Wednesday’s game gave fans drama, precision, power — and one unforgettable note to end on.

