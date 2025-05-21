Yankees’ lost ace is quietly transforming the rotation behind the scenes

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

When New York Yankees‘ ace Gerrit Cole walked off the mound and into surgery, it felt like a dagger straight through fans’ hearts.

He wasn’t just the ace of the staff—he was the heartbeat, the unshakable anchor in stormy waters. Losing him to Tommy John surgery wasn’t just about lost innings; it was about losing leadership, dominance, and hope.

But sometimes, when a door closes on the field, another opens behind the scenes. And Cole, ever the student and scientist of pitching, wasn’t about to waste a second.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

From strikeouts to strategy: Cole’s new role in pinstripes

While Cole rehabs, he’s not fading into the background. Instead, he’s transformed into an on-call professor of pitching, quietly mentoring the next generation from the shadows.

His latest student? A 25-year-old fireballer named Will Warren, a rising arm with raw stuff and a thirst for knowledge. And Cole has become a vital part of his transformation.

Think of it like a master craftsman showing a young apprentice how to wield a tool—not with brute force, but precision.

Learning the art, not just the mechanics

Warren recently opened up to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic about his regular chats with Cole. They’re not just surface-level tips.

We’re talking about deep discussions on execution, pitch sequencing, and mental sharpness. One standout lesson? Even a ball off the plate can be a weapon—if it moves a hitter’s eyes, changes their timing, or disrupts their plan.

Gerrit Cole hasn't just been rehabbing.



Behind the scenes, he's been helping Will Warren (and lots of Yankees pitchers) all season.



On Cole and Warren's work — and on his texts with Max Fried.



READ: https://t.co/smuEbok59i pic.twitter.com/camoc31loz — Brendan Kuty ???? (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 21, 2025

It’s the kind of wisdom that turns throwers into pitchers. And that’s exactly what Warren is becoming.

Warren’s evolution: From thrower to trusted arm

Warren’s ERA is now a solid 4.05, but the numbers only tell half the story. Over his last three starts, he’s surrendered just three earned runs across 18 innings.

In that span, he’s struck out 26 hitters and shown the kind of poise usually reserved for veterans. The secret sauce? A growing awareness of how to pitch with purpose—something Cole is drilling into him, one conversation at a time.

This isn’t just about results. It’s about mindset, nuance, and maturity. And Cole is right there, helping Warren turn the corner.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Cole’s fingerprints are all over the Yankees’ future

While he can’t toe the rubber this season, Cole’s influence is tangible. His presence in the clubhouse and bullpen sessions is like a lifeline.

Veterans still seek his input. Youngsters hang on his every word. And through it all, Cole is building something more enduring than stats: a legacy.

For Warren, Cole’s mentorship has been a game-changer. The Cy Young winner’s knowledge is shaping the Yankees’ present and future, pitch by pitch, brain to brain.

Gerrit Cole may be sidelined until the 2026 All-Star break, but his impact hasn’t missed a beat. From flame-throwing apprentice to thoughtful young ace, Will Warren is living proof.

Popular reading:

Yankees’ deadline acquisition has become an unexpected bullpen stud