Yankees 2, Rockies 3: Good news and bad news as Yanks lose to a 9-42 team

There’s a certain kind of silence that follows a shocking loss — the kind that grips even the loudest dugouts.

On Friday night in Denver, the New York Yankees, baseball’s giants, felt that hush descend after a humbling 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies, who, at 8-42, came into the game as historically one of the worst teams in the sport.

The Rockies, owners of the league’s worst ERA and a reputation for collapsing on the mound, suddenly looked like world-beaters.

Meanwhile, the mighty Yankees were left stunned, their bats cold and their rhythm rattled, in a game that could very well haunt them in September.

Baseball’s best offense vanishes under Colorado’s thin air

The Yankees didn’t just lose — they disappeared. With the best offense in baseball, fans expect fireworks. But Friday night brought only a fizzle.

New York managed just five hits, including a solo blast by Aaron Judge, his 17th of the year, and an RBI triple by Paul Goldschmidt.

That was it. No surge. No big inning. Just a lifeless 0-for-6 performance with runners in scoring position and two gut-punching double plays.

It was the kind of offensive blackout that makes the scoreboard feel broken and the dugout unusually quiet.

Clarke Schmidt’s hot streak cut short by a bullpen misfire

Clarke Schmidt had been on a roll, stringing together three quality starts and emerging as one of the Yankees’ steadier arms. Friday seemed like it might continue that trend — until it didn’t.

Schmidt lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing one run before being pulled with two men on. What happened next flipped the game: lefty Tim Hill gave up a two-run double to Ryan McMahon, both runs charged to Schmidt, abruptly ending his run of dominance.

It wasn’t a meltdown, but it was enough.

Tanner Gordon’s unexpected masterpiece steals the spotlight

The Rockies were supposed to start their prized rookie Chase Dollander, but a forearm strain threw those plans into disarray.

Enter Tanner Gordon — a relatively unknown 27-year-old right-hander making just his second appearance of the season.

He didn’t blink. Instead, Gordon carved through the Yankees lineup like a seasoned veteran, spinning six innings of two-run ball and handing off the game with a lead.

It was a performance that felt like a Hollywood script — the overlooked understudy stepping onto center stage and stealing the show.

What this means in the big picture

In a 162-game season, there are games you circle and games you forget — and then there are the ones that come back to bite you.

For the Yankees, this was the kind of loss that seems insignificant in May but could feel monumental in September.

And for the Rockies, it was a much-needed reminder that even in a season mired in misery, there’s still magic left in the game. Like a broken clock that’s right twice a day, the Rockies got their moment. And they earned it.

