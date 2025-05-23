Yankees’ intriguing pitcher takes another step toward long-awaited return

A few weeks ago, the New York Yankees‘ starting rotation looked like a house of cards in a gusty wind—wobbly, uncertain, one bad break from collapse.

Today, it’s suddenly a pillar of strength. Pitch after pitch, the rotation is delivering the kind of consistency that fuels October dreams.

Carlos Rodon and Max Fried are throwing like it’s their job to dominate, not just compete. Clarke Schmidt and Ryan Yarbrough aren’t just serviceable—they’re reliable.

And Will Warren? He’s no longer just a name on the depth chart. He’s emerging, transforming into a real contributor under the brightest lights.

But even in this golden stretch, the Yankees know better than to get too comfortable. In baseball, as in life, stability is always one twisted ankle or strained forearm away from chaos.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees can’t relax—even when everything is working

Luis Gil is still weeks from returning. Allan Winans, while promising, hasn’t yet earned a long leash in the majors.

Depth isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. And in the Yankees’ war room, contingency planning is as routine as bullpen sessions.

That’s where J.T. Brubaker enters the frame, a name you might’ve forgotten but the Yankees certainly haven’t.

Once a workhorse for the Pirates, Brubaker hasn’t thrown in the big leagues since 2022. His body has paid the price—most recently, with three broken ribs in spring training.

But something has changed. The long rehab road is starting to slope upward.

Brubaker’s return could be the insurance policy the Yankees need

This past weekend, wearing the colors of the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, Brubaker took the mound again—and quietly impressed.

Three innings. Three strikeouts. No walks. No earned runs. Not bad for a man who hadn’t thrown a minor league pitch in months.

Now, he’s leveling up. The Yankees announced his rehab assignment is shifting to Double-A Somerset—a clear sign of progress.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP JT Brubaker from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 23, 2025

Think of Brubaker as a parachute. You don’t need him when you’re cruising at 30,000 feet, but if things start falling fast, he could be what slows the descent.

His 4.99 career ERA across 315.2 innings won’t steal headlines, but context matters. He pitched through some lean years in Pittsburgh, where run prevention was often more myth than reality.

Credit: New York Yankees Photos via Imagn Images

Every pitch is a test as Brubaker climbs the ladder

Tonight, Brubaker’s next challenge awaits: a start in New Hampshire at 6:35 p.m., facing stiffer competition and sharper bats.

The @Yankees have announced that RHP JT Brubaker's MLB rehab has been transferred to Double-A Somerset. Brubaker is scheduled to start tonight's 6:35 p.m. game in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/ddZUHTCRRX — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 23, 2025

It’s more than just another rehab outing. It’s an audition—proof to the Yankees that his command, his velocity, his mindset are all where they need to be.

Because while the Yankees’ rotation is humming now, history has a way of rewriting baseball storylines with a cruel twist.

Brubaker knows he won’t be the headline. But he could be the plot twist.

The Yankees don’t need J.T. Brubaker yet—but if they do, he’s fighting to be ready when the call comes.

