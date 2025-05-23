Yankees eyeing another shake up at third base — here’s what could happen next

The New York Yankees are on a heater, winners of eight of their last 10, and yet the next few weeks could bring a seismic shift.

One of their most electric infielders, Jazz Chisholm, is inching closer to returning after suffering three separate oblique strains.

While his rehab is progressing well, the Yankees aren’t in any rush to force him back into action — nor should they be.

This team is cruising, and there’s no benefit to risking a setback for a player they’ll need at full throttle in the stretch run.

Should Jazz Chisholm return to third base?

Once Chisholm is healthy, the question isn’t if he’ll rejoin the lineup — it’s where.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post floated an intriguing idea: moving Chisholm to third base while DJ LeMahieu handles second.

“Jazz Chisholm may go back to third base when he returns, assuming D.J. LeMahieu stays healthy (and keeps hitting),” Heyman said.

But that may not be the most logical option given Chisholm’s recent defensive performance before the injury.

He was thriving at second base, tallying three defensive runs saved and three outs above average — elite metrics for the position.

Given his range and athleticism, the Yankees would be wise to leave him there and utilize LeMahieu’s steadiness on the hot corner.

LeMahieu’s role still a question mark

LeMahieu’s return has been better than expected, and while the sample size is small, the signs are encouraging.

Through his first 19 at-bats this season, the veteran is hitting .211/.286/.368 — not jaw-dropping, but not a liability either.

His 71.4% hard-hit rate ranks among the best in the league, and his exit velocity is surprisingly strong for someone coming off an injury.

Still, the Yankees can’t ignore the risk tied to a 36-year-old with a recent history of decline and health setbacks.

He could hold the fort — or fade fast. That uncertainty may force Brian Cashman to revisit the trade market before long.

Jazz needs to unlock consistency at the plate

Even if Chisholm stays at second, the bigger concern is his offensive inconsistency before landing on the injured list.

He was batting just .181 with a .304 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging mark — but did manage seven home runs in 105 at-bats.

His barrel rate was strong at 14.9%, but his 31.2% strikeout rate is worrisome, showing a lack of contact reliability.

That said, the tools are clearly there — it’s just a matter of rhythm, health, and approach.

If Jazz can settle in at the plate, even at league-average levels, his defense and athleticism give him massive two-way value.

A high-class problem for a surging Yankees squad

This is a good problem to have — a contending team needing to figure out where to plug in a dynamic talent like Chisholm.

Whether it’s LeMahieu at third or a trade candidate stepping in later, the Yankees have options and leverage.

But when Chisholm is fully healthy, there should be no hesitation.

Let him run at second base, and if the bat comes around, the Yankees might become the most complete team in the majors.

