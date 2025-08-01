Yankees 12, Marlins 13: Good news and bad news as trade deadline pickups drop the ball in stunning fashion

The New York Yankees had this one. They built leads of 6-0, 9-4, and even 12-10 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Yet somehow, some way, they still lost — a soul-crushing 13-12 walk-off defeat to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

In a game that felt like it had already been won three separate times, the Yankees let every opportunity slip away.

This wasn’t just another loss. It felt like a gut punch that left the entire clubhouse breathless and stunned.

It’s hard to imagine a more excruciating way to fall, especially with the Blue Jays losing earlier in the day.

Had they held on, New York would’ve moved within 2.5 games of the AL East lead. Instead, they remain 3.5 back.

And they’ll be haunted by the way it unraveled — not quietly, but in loud, chaotic, dramatic fashion.

Deadline Additions Implode in Nightmarish Fashion

Jake Bird, acquired at the trade deadline to stabilize the middle innings, took the mound in the seventh with a 9-4 lead.

What followed felt more like a horror film than a baseball game: a walk, two hits, then a grand slam to Kyle Stowers.

KYLE STOWERS GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/m7LQMUV4JF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 2, 2025

Still up 9-8, the Yankees turned to another newcomer: former Pirates closer David Bednar, expected to bring stability.

Instead, Bednar let Javier Sanoja — a light-hitting infielder — crush a game-tying homer, his second of the night.

Moments later, Bednar gave up the go-ahead single as the Marlins stormed back to take a stunning 10-9 lead.

New York did briefly reclaim the lead thanks to a clutch game-tying solo homer from Anthony Volpe in the eighth and a go-ahead rally in the ninth, capped by a Volpe RBI double.

But even with a two-run cushion, Camilo Doval, their brand-new closer from San Francisco, couldn’t seal the win.

A misplay in right field by deadline addition Jose Caballero only added fuel to the fire as the game unraveled again.

Jose Caballero makes a COSTLY error that costs the #Yankees 2 runs and maybe even the game.



The Yank’s new additions have NOT played well today.

pic.twitter.com/iDXyCzbsBz — No Warmup The Pod (@nwthepod) August 2, 2025

It was a former Yankees prospect, Agustin Ramirez, the one who delivered the final nail in the coffin: the walk-off single, even if there was a lot of luck involved:

Here's the crazy walk-off single by Agustin Ramirez that scores Xavier Edwards. What a game! pic.twitter.com/YGoUoRwual — Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) August 2, 2025

It was a debut to forget for all four newcomers — one that felt cursed from the moment Bird allowed a single to the leadoff man.

Offense Fires on All Cylinders, Only to Be Let Down

What makes this collapse even more agonizing is that the Yankees’ offense couldn’t have done much more.

They piled up 15 hits, including home runs from Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and the electric Volpe.

The Yankees also swiped five bags, spreading chaos on the bases — two from Volpe, two from Jasson Domínguez.

Jose Caballero even chipped in with a steal of his own, before his defensive miscue.

Scoring 12 runs should almost guarantee a win. Instead, it served as cruel irony in one of 2025’s ugliest losses.

It’s like building a beautiful sandcastle, only for the tide — in this case, the bullpen — to wash it away instantly.

Manager Aaron Boone could only watch as his supposed reinforcements got shelled like it was spring training.

You can’t expect much more from your lineup. The blame, this time, belongs squarely with the bullpen implosion.

Carlos Rodon Loses the Strike Zone, and the Momentum

Carlos Rodon was gifted a 6-0 lead after the top of the fifth. From there, the cracks started to show quickly.

In the bottom half, Rodon walked one and then gave up a two-run bomb that gave Miami life and their crowd a pulse.

After two more walks, Rodon was replaced by Jonathan Loaisiga, who surrendered a two-run single — suddenly, it was a 6-4 ballgame.

Those last two runs were charged to Rodon, who finished with just two hits allowed in 4.2 innings, but five walks sabotaged what could’ve been a strong outing.

Rodon’s ERA ticked up to 3.34 with the four runs, but more troubling was how completely he lost command of the zone in the fifth.

Boone might’ve waited a batter or two too long to pull him, though.

Momentum, once squarely in the Yankees’ hands, shifted hard in Miami’s direction during that fateful frame.

Rodon (and Loaisiga) gave the Marlins their first window of hope. The bullpen then flung it wide open with both hands.

A Loss That Could Linger for the Yankees

There are bad losses. There are ugly losses. And then there’s this — a meltdown so brutal it might stick in the psyche.

New York has no choice but to move forward, but it’s fair to wonder how much damage this game might cause.

The Yankees aren’t just battling the standings — they’re battling history, expectations, and their own mental toughness.

Friday night’s collapse wasn’t just a missed opportunity. It was a vivid reminder that this team is still finding itself.

And if their new-look bullpen doesn’t get its act together quickly, it may cost them a lot more than just one game.

