Yankees newcomers praise new-look bullpen

For the New York Yankees, the trade deadline didn’t just mark a roster shift—it felt like a return to their DNA.

Gone are the days when the Yankees could rely on a top-five bullpen to shut the door nightly. In 2025, that luxury disappeared.

General manager Brian Cashman knew it couldn’t stay that way. Great Yankee teams in recent years have always leaned on elite relievers.

So, on Thursday’s deadline day, Cashman flipped the script, reshaping the team’s bullpen in aggressive, calculated fashion.

He dealt several talented prospects to land three significant arms: Camilo Doval, Jake Bird, and David Bednar.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Suddenly, the bullpen feels dangerous again—versatile, balanced, and, more importantly, built to dominate in October.

Camilo Doval and David Bednar Bring Power and Poise

Doval, acquired from the San Francisco Giants, didn’t hold back in praising his new bullpen brethren.

“It’s tremendous,” he told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “There’s so much talent in the bullpen when you look around.”

Camilo Doval on the Yankees bullpen: “It’s tremendous. There’s so much talent in the bullpen when you look around. I think we’re going to do a great job.”

David Bednar: “There’s no shortage of arms, and there’s no shortage of looks, either. Just a lot of different varieties and… — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 1, 2025

Doval comes with a 3.09 ERA and an elite-level fastball-slider combo that’s brutal for right-handers to handle.

Alongside him, David Bednar offers a different but equally lethal weapon: a hammer curveball that’s been a nightmare for hitters.

David Bednar, Painted 79mph Curveball. ??? pic.twitter.com/sZNn21lbQB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2025

“There’s no shortage of arms, and no shortage of looks either,” Bednar said, smiling at the mix of weapons assembled.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Both pitchers are strikeout machines who complement each other well—and bring edge and attitude to a previously passive unit.

Yankees Bullpen Now Offers Relentless Variety

This new-look bullpen doesn’t just overpower—it outthinks and outmaneuvers. Variety is the name of the game now.

Luke Weaver and Devin Williams offer masterful changeups, backed by pinpoint fastball command to keep batters guessing.

Fernando Cruz, currently on the injured list, boasts one of the nastiest splitters in the game and could be a playoff X-factor.

Ian Hamilton mixes in a “slambio,” a unique change-slider hybrid that baffles timing and disrupts rhythm.

Jonathan Loaisiga features a sinking fastball that can produce weak contact and quick outs in tight spots if he ever regains his form.

Tim Hill specializes in jamming left-handers with funky angles and late movement—pure discomfort from the left side.

Jake Bird, quietly dominant, throws a sweeping breaking ball that tunnels beautifully with his sinker, causing chaos for hitters.

If Scott Effross can bounce back, his low-slot sidearm adds yet another layer of deception to an already deep bullpen.

It’s like assembling a team of pitchers from a video game—each one with a different pitch type, arm angle, and mindset.

The Bullpen Could Be a Postseason Game-Changer

With Aaron Boone now holding a bullpen deck full of aces, the Yankees can match up aggressively in late innings.

This flexibility matters in October, where matchups and unpredictability often decide games more than raw talent.

No longer will Boone have to overuse a single trusted arm. Instead, he has a toolkit built to counter any situation.

Having a fresh, dangerous bullpen is the kind of edge that wins championships—just ask the 2009 Yankees or 2016 Cubs.

Doval and Bednar might be the headliners, but the ensemble matters just as much. This is a true bullpen-by-committee.

Even more importantly, the team now has a bullpen identity again—something fans haven’t seen in years.

A Shift That Feels Familiar and Necessary

The Yankees’ front office didn’t just chase names—they chased purpose. Every addition was about restoring a lost foundation.

When Doval and Bednar talk about the depth and versatility, it’s not just media-speak—it reflects a cultural shift.

That identity, once anchored by names like Mariano Rivera, David Robertson, and Dellin Betances, now has new blood ready to carry the torch.

This revamped group may not be perfect, but it’s finally built in the mold of Yankees bullpens past—strong, sharp, and scary.

And if this unit clicks the way it looks on paper, October might start to feel a lot more like home in the Bronx again.

