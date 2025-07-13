Yankees 1, Cubs 4: Good news and bad news from another offensive dud

The Yankees entered Sunday needing a win to stay within two games of the American League East-leading Blue Jays, but instead left the Bronx quiet.

They fell 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs, dropping their second straight and surrendering the three-game set after such promise earlier in the week.

It stung even more considering they’d just dismantled the Seattle Mariners, only to watch their lineup vanish in a critical matchup.

Only Stanton showed life in a frustrating day

The Yankees managed just two hits the entire afternoon, both coming off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga, who was sharp and in total command.

Giancarlo Stanton supplied the lone jolt of electricity, smashing a solo homer that briefly gave the Yankees a flicker of hope.

Otherwise, the bats looked frozen in place, struggling to adjust once Imanaga exited and the Cubs turned the game over to their bullpen.

It was like watching a firework show where the final burst simply never arrived — all build-up, no grand finale.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Will Warren did his job but the bullpen stumbled

Rookie starter Will Warren pitched well enough to keep the Yankees in it, surrendering just two earned runs across 5.1 innings.

He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out three, showing enough poise to prove he deserves future chances in the rotation.

Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn’t completely hold the line. Ian Hamilton and Tim Hill combined to give up three hits and two earned runs.

Only Luke Weaver and Devin Williams managed to navigate their frames cleanly, limiting further damage when the game still felt salvageable.

The Yankees’ offense vanished when needed most

Over the final two games of the series, the Yankees scraped together just three total runs, a shocking drought for a club loaded with power.

This recent cold stretch highlights exactly why general manager Brian Cashman needs to act fast with the trade deadline looming.

They can’t afford to waste stellar starts or promising rookie outings because the offense is inconsistent and unable to cash in on chances.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cashman faces mounting pressure to upgrade the roster

With the All-Star break arriving, Cashman has precious little time to secure reinforcements for both the lineup and pitching staff.

Adding another big bat could protect Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge while giving the Yankees extra insurance for inevitable slumps.

The pitching, while strong at the top, also needs depth to survive a grueling second half — something this weekend made abundantly clear.

A pivotal stretch awaits after the break

The Yankees will get a week to rest before opening the second half of the season with a series against the Atlanta Braves, hoping the Blue Jays stumble out of the gate.

Staying within striking distance is crucial if they want to control their destiny rather than rely on scoreboard watching come September.