Yankees 0, Rangers 2: Good news and bad news following another Devin Williams collapse and a rough game for the offense

The New York Yankees are unraveling fast—and Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers might’ve been the breaking point.

What started as a pitcher’s duel quickly morphed into a familiar horror show: late-inning collapse, missed opportunities, and a bullpen that can’t stop bleeding.

Devin Williams, once envisioned as the late-inning answer, again turned hope into heartbreak, pushing the Yankees to their fifth straight defeat.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams Takes the Mound—and the Blame

After blowing Monday night’s save, Devin Williams was removed from ninth-inning duties, but that didn’t stop Aaron Boone from using him.

In a 0-0 tie, Boone handed the ball to Williams in the eighth—despite a 7.71 ERA in his last seven games.

Williams recorded one out before Adolis García cracked a blistering 102.7 mph double that Jasson Dominguez failed to cut off in left.

The ball goes off the top of Dominguez's glove and the Rangers have a runner in scoring position pic.twitter.com/qtQ8M8IDmS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 6, 2025

It was sharply hit and perfectly placed—hard to blame the rookie even if he could have done a better job—but it set off the unraveling yet again.

Two walks followed, then a two-run single, and just like that, the Rangers had all the offense they needed.

Williams has now allowed runs in four straight outings, and every time, it seems to cost New York dearly.

Maybe a veteran outfielder handles that García liner better, but this was another fire Williams failed to put out.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Eovaldi Outduels Yankees in Return to Form

Nathan Eovaldi looked every bit like an ace and reminded Yankees fans of what they once had—and lost.

In eight dominant innings, the former Yankee allowed just one hit, struck out six, and didn’t walk a single batter.

Eovaldi was surgical, mixing speeds and hitting spots, holding New York’s lineup in a straitjacket all night long.

Will Warren, meanwhile, showed poise across five scoreless innings but was ultimately outclassed by the veteran right-hander.

Camilo Doval and Luke Weaver held the line briefly, giving New York a chance—until the fateful eighth inning unraveled it all.

Phil Maton sealed the win for Texas, completing the combined shutout and handing Eovaldi his 10th victory of the season.

Rangers on Verge of Passing Yankees in Standings

If Texas wins Wednesday, they’ll leapfrog the Yankees in the standings, pushing New York out of a playoff spot entirely.

That would mark the first time in months that the Yankees wouldn’t hold a postseason position—a steep and sudden fall.

Tuesday’s defeat not only deepened the skid but also heightened the urgency around every decision Boone now makes.

From bullpen management to lineup construction, every call feels like it’s teetering on the edge of collapse.

And with teams like the Rangers, the Guardians, and the Royals pressing hard, the AL Wild Card race has no room for prolonged slumps.

A Season Defined by Collapse

The Yankees’ early-season magic has completely vanished, replaced by a freefall that’s tough to watch unfold night after night.

At one point, New York was seven games up in the AL East and riding high with a 35-20 record on May 28.

Since then? A brutal 25-34 stretch has dropped them 6.5 games back and well behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

As Chris Kirschner of The Athletic pointed out, it’s been a complete identity shift from contender to fragile, inconsistent squad.

On May 28, the Yankees were 35-20 and 7 games up in the AL East.



Since then, the Yankees are 25-34 and 6.5 games back in the AL East.



55 games of .636 baseball. 59 games of .424 baseball. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 6, 2025

The offense has gone quiet. The bullpen is unreliable. And the clubhouse energy seems to be fraying with every loss.

Boone Running Out of Buttons to Push

Aaron Boone’s decision to use Williams again despite recent struggles will surely be questioned—and rightfully so.

Boone insists that Williams just needs to “get right,” but how many games can the Yankees afford to sacrifice in that pursuit?

Williams still has swing-and-miss stuff, but his command has been shaky, and his confidence appears to be crumbling.

Sometimes it’s not about stuff—it’s about trust. And right now, the Yankees’ trust in their late-inning plan is vanishing.

Can New York Reverse Course Before It’s Too Late?

The Yankees have little time to regroup, and Wednesday’s series finale now carries serious postseason implications.

One more loss and New York drops behind Texas—an alarming prospect for a team once considered a title contender.

It’s no longer about chasing the Blue Jays for the division—it’s about survival. And right now, the Yankees are drowning.

Like a boxer who dominated the early rounds only to suddenly lose his legs, the Yankees look stunned, tired, and beatable.

Every mistake gets punished. Every misstep becomes a game-breaker. And now they’re staring down the barrel of a lost season.

