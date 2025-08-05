Yankees remove Devin Williams from closer role as Aaron Boone explains new plan for ninth inning

The New York Yankees had seen enough. When Devin Williams served up yet another crushing home run on Monday night, their patience evaporated.

Once envisioned as the missing piece in the back end of the Yankees’ bullpen, Williams has instead become a source of late-inning dread.

Acquired from Milwaukee in a bold trade that sent fan-favorite Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin packing, Williams was supposed to thrive under the Bronx lights.

Instead, he’s faltered. Badly.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

From Shutdown Closer to Unreliable Option

Through Tuesday night, Devin Williams held an uncharacteristic 5.10 ERA with the Yankees — a far cry from his dominant Milwaukee numbers.

Over his last seven appearances, Williams has posted a staggering 7.71 ERA. His last 15 outings haven’t been much better, with a 4.80 ERA and multiple blown leads.

The turning point, though, came Monday in Arlington. Handed a one-run cushion in the ninth, Williams recorded one out — then surrendered a game-tying home run to Joc Pederson.

Boone Opens the Door to New Ninth-Inning Plans

Yankees manager Aaron Boone tried to be diplomatic after the loss, but his words said plenty about the team’s shifting mindset.

“Possibly,” Boone said when asked if Williams would continue closing. He added that the Yankees plan to take it “night by night” and are “a little more open to using some other guys.”

Aaron Boone said Devin Williams could “possibly” still close games moving forward, but plans to go night by night and is “a little more open to using some other guys.” — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 5, 2025

It wasn’t a definitive demotion, but the message was clear: Devin Williams is no longer the go-to closer in tight games.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Monday’s Collapse Sparked Urgent Change

Following Williams’ blown save, things unraveled fast. The Yankees lost in extra innings after reliever Jake Bird allowed a walk-off homer to Josh Jung.

It was the kind of loss that lingers. The bullpen had turned into a powder keg, and Boone could no longer ignore it.

For Williams, it marked the third straight outing in which he allowed earned runs. And for a team in a dogfight for playoff positioning, those missteps matter.

Williams Shifts Back to Familiar Setup Role

Despite his ninth-inning struggles, Williams hasn’t been completely ineffective. In earlier appearances with less pressure, he often found more success.

That’s where the Yankees hope to keep him now — as a setup man who can still use his devastating changeup to bridge the gap.

It’s not the role they envisioned when they made the trade. But at this point, it may be the one that helps both the pitcher and the team stabilize.

A Deeper Bullpen Provides Flexibility

Fortunately for New York, the bullpen isn’t thin anymore. The acquisitions of David Bednar and Camilo Doval have given Boone plenty of options late in games.

Luke Weaver, who started the season strong before a hamstring injury, is also working his way back into the late-inning mix.

With that trio, the Yankees can now play matchups or ride the hot hand — a luxury they didn’t have when Williams was struggling as the lone closer.

A Costly Gamble That Hasn’t Paid Off — Yet

Trading Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin for Williams was a high-risk, high-reward move. So far, the risk has overshadowed the reward.

Cortes was a beloved clubhouse presence. Williams, meanwhile, has struggled to adapt to the New York spotlight.

Sometimes, a pitcher just doesn’t fit the pressure cooker of Yankee Stadium. It’s not unlike a violinist who thrives in a quiet studio but crumbles on stage at Carnegie Hall.

What Comes Next for Devin Williams?

The Yankees aren’t giving up on Devin Williams entirely. Boone left the door open for future save chances — just not consistently for now.

There’s hope that moving him to lower-leverage situations will help rebuild his confidence. And if he can regain form, he could still be a key weapon come October.

But for now, the Yankees are turning the page. And Williams, once their bullpen’s prized addition, will have to earn back his trust one outing at a time.

