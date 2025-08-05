Yankees manager suggests team hasn’t gotten over Friday’s stunning 13-12 loss

Last Friday, the New York Yankees were riding high. Winners of three straight against the Rays, and four of five overall, they looked like a team regaining its edge.

They were finally closing the gap in the standings, confidence slowly returning after a rocky stretch.

Then came the gut punch.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Collapse That Sent Shockwaves Through the Clubhouse

Against the Miami Marlins last Friday, the Yankees built a commanding six-run lead early in the game. The offense was clicking. The vibes were good. Everything pointed toward another win—until the wheels fell off in dramatic fashion.

One by one, every key trade acquisition crumbled. Jake Bird couldn’t locate the zone. Camilo Doval looked nothing like the All-Star closer he’d been. David Bednar, normally steady, was anything but.

Even Jose Caballero, known more for his glove than his bat, contributed to the chaos with a crucial defensive miscue. When it was all over, the Yankees had lost 13-12 in a game they led for many innings.

Boone Speaks Candidly: “That Loss Was Disheartening”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, speaking on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, didn’t sugarcoat the emotional toll of the loss.

“That loss (was) a little disheartening,” Boone admitted. “And that’s the part where we’ve got to (say), ‘Screw that, get over yourself.’ This isn’t ‘feel sorry for yourself’ time.” Aaron Boone agrees that the Friday night Marlins loss had a lingering effect on the team



"Get over yourself, this isn't feel sorry for yourself time" pic.twitter.com/DJ14CzxYAJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 5, 2025

The frustration in Boone’s voice matched what fans felt watching it unfold. It wasn’t just another loss—it was a meltdown. One that seemed to suck the energy out of the dugout and leave a lingering shadow over the team.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Momentum Lost: The Fallout Was Immediate

Since that Friday collapse, the Yankees haven’t won a single game. They dropped the next two to Miami to complete the sweep, then opened the Texas series with another loss.

That’s four straight defeats, all after a week where they’d finally shown signs of life.

It’s like watching a fighter dominate the early rounds, only to get knocked out in the final seconds of the match. The physical recovery is one thing—but the mental part? That’s where it gets tricky.

Trade Deadline Haunting the Yankees?

Adding talent at the trade deadline was supposed to boost this team. Instead, those very acquisitions were at the center of the meltdown.

It’s a cruel twist of irony—give up prospects to plug the bullpen, only to watch that very bullpen unravel.

The stakes were high. The Yankees didn’t just add fringe pieces—they went all in on names like Doval and Bednar. Fans hoped that would stabilize the late innings. Now? There’s uncertainty.

A Mental Hurdle the Team Can’t Afford to Linger On

There’s no time in a playoff chase to dwell. Boone knows it. The players know it. But getting over a loss like that isn’t just about showing up the next day—it’s about rediscovering belief.

Right now, this team looks like it’s stuck reliving that game. Every late-inning lead feels fragile. Every bullpen call feels like a gamble. That’s not a mindset you can win with.

Time to Look Forward, Not Back

The Yankees need to stop staring at the rearview mirror and fix their focus on what’s ahead. Yes, that Friday loss was brutal. Yes, it might take time to fully shake off. But the calendar isn’t slowing down. The standings won’t wait.

They can’t change the past, but they can learn from it. They can lock back in. They can hold late leads. They can make that loss a turning point in the right direction—not the one that broke them.

READ MORE: Yankees cut veteran relief pitcher after another bullpen meltdown