Yankees cut veteran relief pitcher after another bullpen meltdown

The New York Yankees aren’t tiptoeing around their bullpen problems anymore—they’re sprinting through changes with surgical urgency.

After investing real prospect capital and financial resources to acquire Camilo Doval, David Bednar, and Jake Bird, the Yankees sent a clear message: this bullpen will be a strength, not a liability.

But reality hit hard out of the gate. Doval and Bednar stumbled in their debuts, Bird continued to struggle, and Devin Williams suffered a gut-wrenching blown save on Monday.

With the bullpen teetering between dominance and disaster, the Yankees made swift decisions Tuesday morning to restore some order and clarity.

JT Brubaker the Odd Man Out

In a series of roster moves, the Yankees activated veteran right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., recalled Yerry De Los Santos, and optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A.

The most surprising move, however, was designating JT Brubaker for assignment despite his recent strong performance.

The Yankees have designated reliever JT Brubaker for assignment, source says. Brubaker had posted a 3.38 ERA in 12 games this season. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 5, 2025

Brubaker wasn’t just eating innings—he was excelling. In his last seven appearances, he posted a 0.82 ERA over 11 innings of work.

Even over the course of his 12 outings this season, Brubaker managed a solid 3.38 ERA. These weren’t empty numbers; he was stabilizing the middle innings effectively.

Yet Brubaker became a victim of the Yankees’ suddenly crowded bullpen, a numbers game with no easy answer.

A Versatile Arm Cast Aside

What made JT Brubaker especially valuable was his versatility. He wasn’t just a one-inning guy or a mop-up option.

Brubaker could start in a pinch, pitch long relief, or serve as a middle-inning bridge—exactly the type of depth contending teams crave.

His dismissal wasn’t about performance—it was about roster math. With the Yankees leaning into high-velocity, late-inning arms, Brubaker’s flexibility took a backseat to star power.

Designating him for assignment stings, especially after waiting so long for him to return healthy and productive.

The Yankees’ Bullpen Identity Crisis

The current Yankees bullpen feels like a lab experiment—throwing elite talent together and hoping chemistry forms before October.

Camilo Doval brings electricity, Bednar offers grit, and Williams still has elite stuff when right. But it’s been anything but smooth so far.

Mark Leiter Jr. adds some veteran savvy, and Yerry De Los Santos has flashed promise, but it’s unclear how the roles will shake out.

Brubaker’s exit signals a shift toward volatility and dominance over consistency and reliability. That’s a high-risk, high-reward approach—and the Yankees seem fine with the gamble.

JT Brubaker Likely to Land Elsewhere

It wouldn’t be surprising if another team claims Brubaker quickly. A pitcher with his track record and recent form rarely slips through waivers untouched.

If he clears, the Yankees would almost certainly try to retain him as organizational depth, though that feels like wishful thinking.

Brubaker did his job—quietly, effectively, and without headlines. Sometimes in baseball, that’s not enough to stay.

A Ruthless Race Against Time

The Yankees are clearly in a race—against injuries, against inconsistency, and against time. The postseason looms, and there’s no patience for underperformance.

Brubaker’s departure might not shake the headlines, but it’s another sign of the team’s all-in mentality. Like a chess master sacrificing a knight to clear a path for the queen, the Yankees are willing to lose a valuable piece if it sharpens the endgame.

