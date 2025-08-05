Yankees make slew of roster moves, returning Aaron Judge and high-leverage relievers

The New York Yankees didn’t just need a spark — they needed a bonfire. And they may have just found one.

Aaron Judge is officially back, activated from the injured list after missing a few days with a right flexor strain since July 26.

It’s the kind of move that can jolt a team out of its slumber. And right now, the Yankees are fast asleep.

They’ve lost four straight, their offense has been competitive but not quite the same, and the bullpen is playing hot potato with leads. Something had to change.

Enter the captain. Judge is expected to return to the heart of the order, where he’s already smashed 37 homers this season.

Even after missing time, Judge still leads the league in wRC+ at 207 and carries a monstrous 7.1 fWAR into August.

Judge Replaces Slater, Whose Injury Opened the Door

Ironically, Judge’s return comes at the expense of another outfielder: newly acquired Austin Slater.

Slater pulled up lame with a hamstring injury Monday night and was promptly placed on the injured list.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Returned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (#56) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list.

•Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 10-day injured list.

•Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 5, 2025

It’s a tough blow for the veteran, who had just arrived via trade and was beginning to settle into his role.

But make no mistake — Judge returning is the real headline, and his teammates know it changes everything.

You could feel the sigh of relief across the Bronx clubhouse as the roster was updated.

The Yankees may be inconsistent, but when Aaron Judge is healthy, they’re never out of the fight.

A Bullpen Shuffle Behind the Scenes

Judge’s activation wasn’t the only move the Yankees made Tuesday — the bullpen got a facelift, too.

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled after a stint on the injured list, bringing his deceptive stuff back to the ‘pen.

Leiter’s surface stats — a 4.46 ERA — don’t pop off the page, but a 2.79 FIP tells a much better story.

In short, he’s been unlucky. His splitter still fools hitters, and he could slot into a key role quickly.

Yerry De Los Santos also got the call-up, and unlike Leiter, his ERA actually looks good — 1.78 across 25.1 innings.

With a 2.95 FIP to match, he profiles as a reliable middle-innings option, especially with the current bullpen struggles.

To make room, the Yankees designated JT Brubaker for assignment — a necessary casualty of a reshuffling deck.

All Eyes on Judge to Spark a Turnaround

Judge isn’t just a name on the lineup card — he’s the emotional engine of this team. Everything feels different when he plays.

The Yankees are still clinging to playoff hopes, and with the division slipping away, urgency is finally setting in.

You don’t rush your MVP back into action unless the stakes are high. Clearly, they are.

New York has to start stacking wins, and having Judge back gives them a shot — maybe their only real one.

The timing feels almost cinematic: the captain returns, the team’s reeling, and October suddenly hangs in the balance.

Judge isn’t here to save the season alone, but if anyone can flip the momentum, it’s him.

A Message to the Clubhouse

Bringing back Judge, shuffling the bullpen — these moves aren’t just tactical, they’re symbolic.

They signal to the rest of the roster: the front office isn’t sitting on its hands, and neither should you.

Four straight losses might’ve shaken confidence, but Judge walking back into the dugout resets the energy entirely.

This is a franchise that expects to win, not one that sulks during August slides. Judge’s return makes that expectation clear.

Like a seasoned quarterback returning from injury, he restores structure and confidence to everyone around him.

Now, the question becomes: can the Yankees rally behind him in time to make this season count?

