It’s time for the Yankees to consider removing struggling reliever from closer role

The New York Yankees didn’t just trade for Devin Williams—they invested in a lockdown closer with elite credentials and a devastating arsenal.

They imagined Williams’ “airbender” would be the final puzzle piece in a World Series-caliber bullpen. Instead, it’s become a mystery no one seems able to solve.

After years of brilliance in Milwaukee, Williams arrived with fanfare. But by August, his 5.10 ERA tells a sobering story.

The Airbender Isn’t Bending Anymore

Williams’ trademark changeup, the “airbender,” once baffled hitters like a magician’s sleight of hand. Lately, it’s looked more like a hanging curve on repeat.

Hitters appear to be sitting on it, waiting patiently and driving it to the gaps with alarming consistency.

This isn’t just a slump—it’s a full-blown identity crisis. And the Yankees can’t afford to wait for a turnaround that might not come.

Boone’s Loyalty vs. On-Field Reality

Manager Aaron Boone has stuck by Williams in public, insisting he trusts the right-hander in high-leverage spots. But trust has its limits.

Williams has now blown three saves, each more disheartening than the last. There’s a difference between patience and negligence.

With the Yankees neck-and-neck in the playoff race, Boone may soon need to prioritize wins over reputations.

Yankees Have Options—and Should Use Them

Unlike past years, this version of the Yankees is flush with bullpen arms that can handle the ninth. That’s no small luxury.

Camilo Doval has elite closing experience. David Bednar has held down ninth innings in Pittsburgh. Even Luke Weaver proved steady in a brief run as closer.

If Williams can’t find his rhythm, there’s no excuse not to try someone else—even on a rotating basis. That flexibility might be the Yankees’ greatest weapon if they aren’t afraid to use it.

A Glimmer of Hope—and Then Regression

Williams did show flashes earlier this season. Between April 27, when he was initially removed from the closer role, and May 25, he posted a sharp 2.45 ERA (1.47 FIP) with 18 strikeouts over 11 innings.

Those outings came in setup duty, while Weaver handled the ninth. Williams, oddly, looked freer, less burdened by the moment.

It’s not hard to draw the line: once he was reinstalled as closer, the struggles resumed. The analysis isn’t as simple as that, because he did have a nice run when Weaver returned from his hamstring strain. But lately, Williams has been battling his own demons again.

The Bronx Pressure Cooker

Pitching the ninth in the Bronx is different. The lights are brighter. The margin for error is razor-thin.

Some players thrive in that cauldron. Others unravel under its heat. Right now, Williams feels like the latter.

His 7.71 ERA over the last seven games screams fatigue—mental, mechanical, or both.

This isn’t about giving up on him. It’s about giving him a break.

Letting Williams Breathe Could Save His Season

Dropping Williams into the seventh or eighth inning wouldn’t be a demotion—it would be a chance to recalibrate.

Let him rediscover the deception on his changeup. Let him avoid the pressure cooker of the ninth.

It’s the same formula that briefly worked in May. There’s no shame in taking a step back if it leads to two steps forward.

The Clock Is Ticking

For the Yankees, the margin for error is shrinking. Every blown save ripples through the standings and the clubhouse.

They can’t afford sentimentality. Devin Williams might still be the answer—but right now, he’s not the only one.

There’s too much at stake to stand still.

