Yankees promote power-starter 2024 1st round pitcher to Double-A

The New York Yankees made headlines Tuesday by demoting reliever Jake Bird to Triple-A, but a far more intriguing move happened quietly.

They officially promoted 2024 first-round pick Ben Hess to Double-A, a sign that his development is ahead of schedule.

Hess, a 22-year-old right-hander, has been one of the most promising arms in the system since joining High-A Hudson Valley.

Across 66.2 innings this season, he’s pitched to a 3.51 ERA while striking out an impressive 12.69 batters per nine innings.

His power arsenal has dominated lower-level hitters, though his 4.46 walks per nine highlight the command refinement still needed.

Hess brings power and deception to the mound

Hess isn’t just about velocity—though touching 99 mph on the radar gun will always get scouts buzzing.

He typically sits between 92 and 96 mph, creating explosive life on his heater thanks to elite extension in his delivery.

Hess pumps the gas???



Ben Hess seals this 3 pitch strike out with a 95 mph fast ball on the outside corner? pic.twitter.com/zi5l9RV1t8 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 1, 2025

That extension makes it feel like the ball jumps at hitters, giving his fastball extra perceived velocity and late ride.

His best secondary pitch is a heavy, sweeping curveball that drops sharply from a low arm slot, inducing plenty of whiffs.

The developing slider and changeup remain works in progress, but both show flashes of promise when he stays consistent mechanically.

Developmental focus shifts as he faces tougher competition

Double-A is often referred to as the proving ground for pitching prospects because experienced hitters punish every mistake.

For Hess, reducing walks will be the key step to establishing himself as a legitimate starting option for the Yankees.

Despite occasional control lapses, he’s stranded 64.3% of baserunners and induced a 43.8% ground ball rate, keeping damage to a minimum.

Physically, Hess draws comparisons to Lance Lynn, standing 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, with the frame of a durable workhorse starter.

His body and delivery suggest he can handle a full starter’s workload if the command sharpens with continued professional reps.

Yankees banking on upside with future rotation potential

The Yankees see Hess as a potential rotation piece, and his skill set fits the modern mold of a power starter.

His ability to miss bats with the fastball-curveball combination already translates, and Double-A will test his sequencing and command.

If he learns to consistently harness his stuff, his ceiling could push into mid-rotation territory, a valuable asset for New York.

While the demotion of Jake Bird drew attention, this quiet promotion signals the Yankees’ long-term commitment to building internal pitching depth.

Hess now has the stage to prove he’s more than a radar-gun darling—he’s a future weapon the Bronx might soon rely on.