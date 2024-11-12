Three smart ways the Yankees can spend $17 million saved from cutting veteran infielder

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a potentially transformative off-season as they prepare to bid for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Having Soto lead their playoff efforts further cements their status as World Series contenders, and the Yankees have the financial resources to make a compelling offer to keep the 26-year-old generational talent in pinstripes.

Replacing Soto’s numbers is a daunting challenge. In 157 games, he posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+. His production generated 8.1 WAR, an elite level of output that would be hard to replicate even with a combination of players like Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes, who together produced only 7.0 WAR.

The Yankees recently saved $17 million by declining Anthony Rizzo’s club option, freeing up valuable resources that could either support a Soto extension or be reinvested in other ways to bolster the roster.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Three Ways the Yankees Can Use the $17 Million Saved From Anthony Rizzo

Sign Christian Walker

One option the Yankees are reportedly exploring is signing 33-year-old veteran first baseman Christian Walker, who had a strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 130 games, Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+. By comparison, Rizzo’s wRC+ was 84, making Walker 35% more productive at the plate.

The Yankees could consider a three-year, $60 million deal for Walker, ideally with an opt-out after the second season to protect themselves against potential regression. In addition to his offensive contributions, Walker’s defensive capabilities are among the best in baseball. He logged 1104.1 innings at first base last season, boasting a .998 fielding percentage, seven defensive runs saved, and 13 outs above average. Walker would provide an immediate upgrade both offensively and defensively, making him a strong candidate to replace Rizzo.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Allocate to Juan Soto’s Contract

A more straightforward use of the $17 million saved would be allocating it toward Soto’s contract. Early projections estimate that Soto’s next deal could surpass $600 million. The critical factor will be his annual salary, which could reach $50 million per year. The Yankees paid Soto $31 million last season in arbitration, meaning a long-term contract would require an additional $19 million annually. Rizzo’s $17 million savings nearly covers this gap, leaving the Yankees in a strong financial position to secure Soto without significant additional cost.

However, the Yankees will face stiff competition from the New York Mets, who could make an aggressive play for Soto. The Yankees’ ability to retain him may come down to financial flexibility and Soto’s personal preference for staying in the Bronx versus exploring other options.

Spread the Money Around

Another option for the Yankees would be to spread the $17 million across multiple needs. This approach could involve adding bullpen depth and a more cost-effective alternative at first base, such as Carlos Santana. Santana signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last off-season and may command slightly more now, but his cost would remain reasonable.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

By signing Santana, who recently won a Gold Glove and offers switch-hitting ability, the Yankees could fill two needs for the price of one. However, the gap in production between Santana and Walker is significant, and at 38 years old, Santana is nearing the end of his productive years.

Balancing Short- and Long-Term Goals

While securing Soto remains the Yankees’ top priority, the team has several ways to use their newfound financial flexibility. Whether it’s investing in a high-caliber player like Walker, retaining Soto, or strategically spreading resources across multiple needs, the Yankees are poised to make critical moves that could shape their success for years to come.