Yankees face stiff competition for major first base upgrade

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ decision to decline Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option for the 2025 season opens the door for more strategic spending in free agency. While retaining Juan Soto and negotiating a long-term extension remain top priorities, the Yankees have additional financial flexibility to explore other high-impact acquisitions. Among their primary targets should be Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.

Yankees Have Interest in Christian Walker

Rumors are already swirling about the Yankees’ pursuit of Walker. According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Yankees, Nationals, and Diamondbacks are among six teams aggressively pursuing him. Even the Mets have been linked to Walker as a potential replacement should they part ways with Pete Alonso in free agency.

The Yankees have $80 million available to spend this offseason, largely thanks to Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Alex Verdugo hitting the open market. With the $31 million they paid Soto last season temporarily off the books, they have plenty of room to maneuver. Walker could be a complementary addition to Soto, who played a critical role in the Yankees’ World Series run this past season.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Offensive Consistency and Upside

With Rizzo’s production declining due to injuries and age, Walker represents a more consistent offensive option. At 33 years old, the right-handed batter appeared in 130 games this past season, slashing .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+. Walker has consistently been an above-average hitter, posting a minimum of 26 home runs in each of the last three seasons.

The Diamondbacks extended a one-year, $25 million qualifying offer to Walker, but he could secure a longer-term deal worth around $60 million over three years. This scenario would be ideal for the Yankees, who could potentially negotiate an opt-out clause after the second year to protect against any future decline.

Offensive Fit for Yankee Stadium

Walker excels in generating hard contact, ranking in the 90th percentile in barrel rate and the 86th percentile in hard-hit rate this past season. Despite being a right-handed batter who favors pulling the ball, his power numbers would translate well to Yankee Stadium. Projections suggest Walker would have hit 25 home runs in the Bronx last season, just one fewer than his actual total, making concerns about his hitting approach negligible.

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Prowess at First Base

Walker also brings exceptional defensive skills to the table. Over 1,104.1 innings last season, he posted a .998 fielding percentage, saved seven defensive runs, and recorded 13 outs above average. His defensive acumen makes him one of the best first basemen in the game, representing a significant upgrade over Rizzo and bolstering the Yankees’ infield defense—a key area of focus this offseason.

A Balanced Approach to Spending

Adding Walker would provide both offensive and defensive value at a cost comparable to what the Yankees would have paid Rizzo. With his power at the plate, stellar glove work, and relatively manageable contract, Walker could be the perfect fit to reinforce the Yankees’ roster as they continue to compete at the highest level.