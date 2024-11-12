Yankees face stiff competition from ‘deep pocket’ division rival for superstar outfielder

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are starting to gain momentum, with the New York Yankees set to meet with the superstar outfielder and his representatives in California this week. However, the Yankees are not alone, as Soto has a list of teams eager to make their pitches and present initial offers.

Competition from Mets and Dodgers

Naturally, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the prominent clubs expected to make serious bids for Soto’s services. Yet, one surprising AL East rival is emerging as a potential contender with deep pockets and significant interest.

Blue Jays Make a Play for Soto

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are actively courting Soto, an unexpected development that signals their willingness to make a substantial offer.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“The six teams known to remain in the mix are big-market clubs that could swing what surely will be a record-setting deal, at least for total value. But the biggest threat to take Soto out of New York and away from the Mets and incumbent Yankees just might be the deep-pocketed Toronto Blue Jays,” Heyman reports.

Soto’s Impact and Blue Jays’ Ambitions

Soto is coming off an impressive season, playing 157 games and hitting .288/.419/.569, with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His addition instantly makes any team a playoff contender, and for the Blue Jays, landing him would elevate their standing among the league’s elite. While it remains a long shot that Soto ultimately chooses Toronto, their aggressive approach and willingness to spend should not be dismissed.

Other Teams in the Mix

Other teams reportedly in the mix include the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and two unnamed “mystery” teams, according to Heyman. In the end, the Mets and Yankees are expected to be the primary contenders when it comes to contract negotiations, though other clubs may attempt to drive up the bidding price.

Yankees’ Strategy and Possible Pivot

The Yankees are expected to present a competitive offer, though they will likely establish a limit they are unwilling to exceed. If the Mets offer a deal too lucrative for Soto to pass up, the Yankees will be forced to pivot to alternative plans, which could involve signing a combination of several impactful players. Their goal is for the Soto sweepstakes to conclude swiftly, enabling them to shift focus and address other roster needs before the free-agent market becomes less favorable over the winter.

