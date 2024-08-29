The Yankees might have their All-Star version of lefty starter back

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ starting rotation began the year strong but has since seen a significant decline as the season progressed. Injuries and inconsistencies have taken their toll, particularly on Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon. However, left-handed starter Nestor Cortes has begun to turn a corner late in the year, showing flashes of his former All-Star form.

Nestor Cortes: A Bright Spot in the Yankees’ Rotation

Cortes had a standout season in 2022, posting a 2.44 ERA over 158.1 innings, with 9.27 strikeouts per nine innings, an 82.8% left-on-base rate, and a 33.5% ground-ball rate. He also achieved a career-high 3.7 WAR and made his first All-Star appearance. In contrast, last season was marred by injury, limiting him to just 63.1 innings with a 4.97 ERA.

This year, the 29-year-old, who will enter his final year of arbitration in 2025, has recorded a 3.89 ERA over 155 innings. While his strikeouts are down, his underlying metrics are promising; he’s walking fewer batters than ever in his career. Cortes has shown a notable rebound in August after an inconsistent July, allowing just one earned run over 22 innings in his last three outings and maintaining a 100% left-on-base rate.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Adjustments in Pitch Mix Lead to Improved Performance

Cortes has made strategic adjustments to his pitch mix, aiming to attack batters more effectively. Notably, he’s increased his use of the change-up in August, reducing the frequency of his sweeper while keeping his sinker, cutter, and four-seam fastball usage relatively stable.

The change-up has seen a 5% increase in usage, a significant adjustment that has yielded positive results, with opposing batters hitting just .200 against it. Additionally, his fastball has improved this month; by slightly reducing the spin rate but maintaining velocity, he’s been able to locate it more precisely. These tweaks appear to be working exceptionally well, and the Yankees have no reason to alter his pitch strategy, having potentially found a solution for his past inconsistencies.

Challenges with Rodon and Stroman

While Cortes is trending in the right direction, the Yankees are still searching for solutions to Carlos Rodon’s struggles with his fastball and Marcus Stroman’s noticeable decline in velocity. These issues may be more challenging to resolve, but Cortes’ resurgence is a positive development as the team heads into September, with the postseason rapidly approaching.