Yankees cannot trust $162 million starter in the playoffs

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If the postseason started today for the New York Yankees, their three-man rotation would be a significant concern. Gerrit Cole would undoubtedly lead the rotation as their primary ace, but the options behind him would need to be considered with extreme caution.

Question Marks in the Yankees’ Rotation

Marcus Stroman has seen a significant decrease in velocity across his pitches and has been wildly inconsistent this season. Luis Gil is currently on the injured list with a lower back issue, though he is expected to return in a few weeks.

Clarke Schmidt is currently on a rehab assignment and is expected to return soon, but the Yankees remain uncertain about which version of him they will get. Nestor Cortes has shown improvement, but more consistency is needed. Most notably, the team has yet to get their money’s worth from Carlos Rodon, their $162 million starter.

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

Rodon’s Struggles and Inconsistencies

Rodon signed a six-year contract during the 2023 offseason, but his performance has been marred by inconsistency and injuries. In 2023, he pitched just 64.1 innings, posting a 6.85 ERA and seeing a significant drop in his strikeout rate. While he has been mostly healthy in 2024, his 4.31 ERA over 146.1 innings suggests lingering confidence issues. His velocity remains within his usual range, but his strikeouts per nine innings have dropped to 9.90 from over 11 during his standout seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants in 2021 and 2022. Though his left-on-base rate of 76.4% and ground ball rate of 32.6% are decent, he is struggling with pitch location.

Fastball Woes

Rodon’s fastball has become a liability. The Yankees have reduced its usage from 60.4% last year to 49.2% this year, and it is allowing a .264 batting average and a .524 slugging rate, with just a 21.1% whiff rate and a 15.3% putaway rate. Without an effective fastball, Rodon lacks the quality that made him dominant in the past when he effectively combined his four-seamer with his slider.

On Wednesday, against a struggling Washington Nationals team, Rodon allowed five earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters and walking one. He gave up eight hits, and while his strikeout numbers were up, his fastball was consistently hit hard by the Nationals.

Boone’s Postseason Dilemma

At this point, Manager Aaron Boone may have no choice but to trust Rodon during a postseason appearance, given the uncertainty surrounding the alternatives. However, the team may be better off taking a risk with Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt, provided they show quality performances in September.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Missed Opportunities at the Trade Deadline

Many fans are likely to blame general manager Brian Cashman for not focusing on acquiring a reliable starting pitcher for the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers secured Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, a move that the Yankees could have benefitted from. Flaherty holds a 3.07 ERA this season, including a 3.49 ERA with the Dodgers over 28.1 innings. While he was more effective with Detroit, his presence would have been valuable for the Yankees, who often find themselves trailing early in games, making comebacks more challenging.

Rodon’s Early Inning Struggles

Rodon’s early-inning performance has been particularly problematic, with a 7.67 ERA in the first inning and a 5.67 ERA in the second. Starting games with such deficits severely lowers the Yankees’ chances of winning, highlighting the need for a solution to Rodon’s persistent struggles.