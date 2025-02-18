The Yankees might have another Rookie of the Year ready to blossom

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have struck gold with their young talent over the past two seasons. Luis Gil took home the Rookie of the Year award in 2024, while Austin Wells was right behind him as the runner-up.

Now, all eyes are on Jasson Dominguez as he prepares for his first full season in the big leagues. If everything goes according to plan, he could be next in line for that prestigious honor.

Dominguez has always had star potential, but this spring training is proving just how special he might be. On Monday, he took Carlos Rodon deep for a second-deck home run while batting right-handed—a side of the plate where he admitted to feeling “lost” last year. Later in the same practice session, he ripped a line drive off the right field wall from the left side. Those flashes of power from both sides of the plate are exactly what the Yankees were hoping to see.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

A Bat Built for Yankee Stadium

There’s a reason the Yankees are so high on Dominguez—his offensive upside is enormous. He’s got the rare combination of raw power and smooth contact skills, and with more consistent reps at the MLB level, his production should only improve.

Yankee Stadium is tailor-made for his lefty swing, and if he continues developing as a switch-hitter, he could become one of the most dynamic young bats in the league.

Defense Still a Work in Progress

While his offensive potential is obvious, Dominguez is still refining his defensive game. The Yankees are committed to him as their Opening Day left fielder, and he’s been grinding through extensive work at the position this spring. He has the athleticism to be an above-average defender, but he needs more reps and experience to improve his reads and routes.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Pressure Is There, But So Is the Motivation

The Yankees are placing a lot of trust in Dominguez, but he welcomes the challenge. He knows what’s expected of him, and instead of shying away from the moment, he’s embracing it.

“It’s definitely there, the pressure is there,’’ Dominguez said when asked about the weight of expectations. “But I feel it’s a good thing because it’s motivation to be the player that everyone expects me to be.’’

That’s the mindset of a young star in the making. If he continues on this trajectory, the Yankees could have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners on their hands.