The Yankees might have a superstar catcher in the making

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have seen significant contributions from several rookies and young players this season, most notably the recent promotion of Jasson Dominguez to replace Alex Verdugo in left field.

Dominguez in Center Field

On Monday, Dominguez was slotted in center field, allowing Aaron Judge to bat as the designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton took the night off. Dominguez is expected to get the majority of reps over Verdugo moving forward. However, the Yankees have also received astronomical production from another rookie—25-year-old catcher Austin Wells.

Austin Wells: The Yankees’ New Catcher in Charge

At this point, Jose Trevino is fully cemented as a backup, with Wells having taken over the starting catcher role. The left-handed hitter has played 100 games this season, posting an impressive .252/.342/.438 slash line, with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, a 20.7% strikeout rate, an 11.5% walk rate, and a 121 wRC+.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Offensive Firepower in the Cleanup Spot

On Monday evening, Wells had another stellar performance, tallying two hits and driving in four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that brought home Juan Soto and Judge.

“I was jacked. I blacked out,” Wells said. “I was pissed off about how the prior at-bats in the game had gone. And so it was just kind of a big release of emotion.”

Wells has established himself as the primary cleanup hitter, pushing Stanton to the number five spot in the lineup. Batting cleanup this season, Wells is hitting .309/.373/.536, making him one of the team’s most reliable offensive contributors.

Since the All-Star break, Wells is batting .295 with a .380 OBP, and this only begins to reflect his true value. He ranks in the 82nd percentile for expected slugging percentage (xSLG) and boasts an 89th percentile walk rate. His plate discipline has significantly improved, and he is starting to pull the ball more while elevating it, leading to more home runs.

Even Aaron Boone is blown away at how dominant he’s been lately.

“No, not to this level,” Boone said. “Not to the level he’s been at now for a couple of months — hitting in the four-hole behind Aaron Judge, and for good reason.”

Defensive Excellence Behind the Plate

Wells is not just an offensive asset—his defensive prowess is also noteworthy. He ranks in the 96th percentile for framing and in the 73rd percentile for blocks above average. Additionally, he is 3rd in catcher framing runs and 12th in strike rate, making him an above-average catcher by the most important defensive metrics.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Rare Asset for the Yankees

Having a player like Wells, who excels both offensively and defensively, is a luxury for the Yankees, particularly at a position typically weak in the MLB. Not only is he a power hitter in the cleanup spot, but his developing plate discipline is trending toward elite status long-term.

Wells’ Potential Playoff Impact

If Wells can maintain his current level of production, he will be a major asset for the Yankees as they push toward the playoffs. He has the potential to cement himself as an integral part of the team—and perhaps even become a legend early in his career.