Yankees’ Alex Verdugo opens up being replaced by top prospect

The Yankees made a strategic decision to promote star prospect Jasson Dominguez for Monday’s game, naming him the starting left fielder for the remainder of the season. This move pushes veteran Alex Verdugo to the bench, where he will serve as the primary reserve option instead of Trent Grisham.

The Yankees Haven’t Gotten the Best of Alex Verdugo

Verdugo has experienced a highly inconsistent season, posting some of the worst numbers of his career. However, the 28-year-old outfielder had a standout performance in the Yankees’ dominant 10–4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Verdugo collected two hits, two RBIs, and hit a home run.

On the season, Verdugo is batting .237/.296/.363, with 12 homers, 58 RBIs, and an 86 wRC+. These stats place him well below league average, and despite a recent hot streak, the Yankees are eager to see if Dominguez can inject more consistent production into the lineup.

Verdugo’s Professional Response

After the game, Verdugo addressed the media about the decision and handled it with professionalism, expressing that his main focus is winning and being a supportive teammate.

“He’s gonna come up here. He’s gonna play. He’s gonna help this team win. And whatever that means, that means. If I lose a little bit of playing time, I lose a little bit of playing time.”

Dominguez’s Impactful Debut

In his first game, Dominguez made an immediate impact, picking up a hit and a run in four at-bats. He showcased his aggressive base running by stealing third base in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a throwing error by catcher Salvador Perez to score easily. That kind of aggressive play can make all the difference in high-stakes postseason games, something the Yankees will value greatly.

“At the end of the day, I want to win, and the only thing that matters is getting to the playoffs and winning there.”

Dominguez’s Stellar Triple-A Performance

Before his promotion, Dominguez had been tearing up Triple-A, hitting .309/.368/.480, with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. While he may not match Verdugo’s defensive prowess, Dominguez brings a dynamic presence on the base paths and more power at the plate.

Mentorship from Juan Soto

Dominguez, despite being a rookie, exudes the confidence of a seasoned player and has the added benefit of mentorship from superstar slugger Juan Soto at the major league level. The final weeks of the regular season will be critical to gauge how much offense Dominguez can generate, but the true test will come in the playoffs, where the Yankees hope to see significant progress.