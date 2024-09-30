The Yankees may have had a better left fielder on the bench all along

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees have relied on Alex Verdugo in left field all season, but the 28-year-old has struggled mightily over the past few months.

Verdugo’s Decline in Performance

Over 149 games, Verdugo is hitting just .233/.291/.356, including 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and an 83 wRC+. While his 15% strikeout rate and 7.9% walk rate remain within his career averages, his 0.6 WAR, the lowest in his career when playing a minimum of 100 games, raises concerns. In fact, Verdugo posted 1.6 WAR during the shortened 2020 season, underscoring his significant regression this year.

Further analysis shows that Verdugo ranks in just the 26th percentile in barrel percentage and the 21st percentile in hard-hit rate. Although his plate discipline has been solid, his lack of power hampers his ability to make impactful contact, limiting his overall upside.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enter Jasson Dominguez: A Spark of Offensive Potential

Manager Aaron Boone recently promoted Jasson Dominguez to bring some offensive upside to the left-field position. Dominguez, the Yankees’ top prospect, provides the team with much-needed excitement, but there may have been another solution on the bench all along—Trent Grisham.

Trent Grisham: A Hidden Asset for the Yankees?

Grisham is accustomed to being an everyday player, having played a minimum of 132 games for the San Diego Padres over the past three years before being traded to the Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal.

This season, while Grisham’s .190/.290/.385 slash line isn’t impressive at first glance, he has still managed nine home runs and 31 RBIs over 76 games. If we project those numbers over Verdugo’s game total, Grisham would have produced 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. His wRC+ suggests he’s been 8% better than Verdugo offensively this season, and despite playing half the number of games, Grisham already has 0.5 WAR.

Defensive Prowess

In addition to Grisham’s offensive potential, his defense has been excellent when called upon. He’s played 485.1 innings in the outfield this season, boasting a .986 fielding percentage and two outs above average. The Yankees have primarily used him in center field, but his ability to play all three outfield positions makes him even more valuable.

In fact, during the Yankees’ regular-season finale on Sunday, Grisham showcased his power with a home run and three RBIs, reaffirming his potential as a solid contributor. While not known for his power, Grisham ranks in the top half of the league in barrel percentage and hard-hit rate despite not having enough at-bats to qualify in the official sample size.

Grisham’s Future with the Yankees

Grisham is under contract through the 2025 season before he becomes a free agent in 2026. He will likely serve as the team’s key depth outfielder next year, with Dominguez taking over as a primary starter. Despite being buried on the roster, Grisham remains an underrated asset and could play a crucial role moving forward.

Is It Time for a Change in Left Field?

With Verdugo’s struggles continuing and Grisham proving to be an effective contributor, the Yankees may need to reassess their left-field situation. Grisham’s power, defensive versatility, and underlying metrics suggest he could be a better option heading into the postseason, giving the Yankees the depth and performance they need.