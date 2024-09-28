The Yankees have completely burried depth outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ 2023 season revealed several weaknesses, prompting them to aggressively strengthen their outfield with depth and reliable talent. Among the key acquisitions was center fielder Trent Grisham, who arrived as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Juan Soto to New York. Grisham was expected to be a crucial reserve player for the Yankees, but his role has been somewhat limited, with Alex Verdugo starting regularly and Jasson Dominguez now taking on a more significant position.

Grisham’s Limited Role in 2024 with the Yankees

Grisham had been a staple in the San Diego Padres lineup, starting 153 games in 2023 and never playing fewer than 132 games in a season since 2020. However, with the Yankees, Grisham has made just 75 appearances, tallying only 205 plate appearances. His offensive output has been less than ideal, as he slashed .183/.286/.366 with eight homers, 28 RBIs, and a 26.8% strikeout rate. His 85 wRC+ reflects a below-average offensive performance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Interestingly, Alex Verdugo’s offensive numbers have not been much better despite being the Yankees’ everyday starter. Verdugo played 148 games, hitting .232/.291/.357 with an 83 wRC+, which is 2% worse than Grisham’s offensive production despite a higher batting average.

What Could Have Been: Grisham’s Potential

Had Grisham played a full season, his production might have looked more favorable. Extrapolating his 75-game season over 162 games, Grisham could have hit 17 homers, matching his career high from 2022. This additional value may have made a difference for the Yankees, but with Grisham under team control until 2026, his role is likely to expand next season, especially with Verdugo expected to walk in free agency.

Grisham will likely become a key depth piece behind a potential starting trio of Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, and hopefully Juan Soto. His ability to step up as a reliable backup will be crucial to the Yankees’ outfield rotation moving forward.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Value and Future Role

One of the most notable aspects of Grisham’s game is his defense. Despite his limited opportunities this season, he has maintained his status as a Gold Glove-winning outfielder. In 2024, he posted two outs above average, showing that he made a positive defensive impact when called upon.

Having a player with Grisham’s defensive pedigree fighting for playing time demonstrates the depth and strong roster-building the Yankees executed this year. As Grisham’s offensive inconsistencies work themselves out, his glove will remain an asset that keeps him in the conversation for a larger role in the future.

With the Yankees looking ahead to 2025, Grisham’s presence provides reassurance that they have a dependable outfielder ready to step up when needed.